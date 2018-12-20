At this time last year, we still didn't know if Kylie Jenner was actually pregnant, let alone about to give birth to her first child. Ah, memories! By Feb. 4, we were all in on the secret that the makeup mogul had welcomed baby Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. It was so exciting, but also a bit of a bummer since we missed out on the bump watch, the reveal of the baby's sex, and the Kardashian fam's take on it all. But thanks to Rolling Stone, we now have Travis Scott's reaction to Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and the fact that the two of them were having a girl. And TBH, it is totally not what I thought it would be.

In a cover story for the January issue of the magazine — entitled "The Supersonic, Superstoned Adventures of Travis Scott" — the "SICKO MODE" singer cops to the fact that while he was excited to find out that Jenner was preggers and knew it was "something special," he was actually hoping the baby was going to be a boy.

Only he put it in a slightly different way:

At first I was like, 'Man, I need a son.' When we found out it was a girl, I was like, 'Huhhh.' But after a while I was like, 'Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.' And when Stormi was born, I was like, 'Life is fire, bro.'"

So there you have it. Scott also addressed the fact his relationship with the reality star went from zero to 100 real quick.

"We was just two kids, f*cking around," he said. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, 'Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'"

Scott then hinted in a pretty big way that he plans to marry (!) Jenner soon — "I just gotta sturdy up. I gotta propose in a fire way" — and then later touched on how misunderstood she is in the public eye.

"People don’t understand how real my girl is," he said. "How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullsh*t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf*ckers around me,' but we just walk out the crib."

Scott also got real about his fear of losing his privacy when he and Jenner first got together. "I hate cameras," he said. "I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realize motherf*cker is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this sh*t. She’s the coolest motherf*cker of all time."

In other words, life is fire, bro!