Travis Scott's Gift To Kylie Jenner After She Had Their Baby Is Honestly So Thoughtful

Can you guys even imagine what it's like in the Kylie Jenner household right now? A new baby, a gorgeous nursery, and a truly alarming amount of flowers. We know the Kardashians have a thing for flooding their home with fresh blooms, and Travis Scott's gift to Kylie Jenner after she had their baby fits right in. Word on the street is the rapper sent his baby's mama 443 roses because their daughter was born at 4:43 p.m.

All together now: Awww!

I'm going to be real with you guys. Scott wasn't the only person who had the rose idea. In fact, Jenner snapped at least six other magnificent bouquets and arrangements from her family and friends. Most of them came in some color variation of pink, purple, and white, and ranged from a classic round floof to intricate shapes and designs. Kim, Kanye, Khloé, Kourtney, and Jordyn Woods also sent a sh*t-ton of roses, and her older brother, Rob Kardashian, threw in some "Happy Birthday" balloons, (assumingly, for the baby). But, Scott's gift was truly spectacular.

His flower arrangement was the only one that made Kylie turn her camera phone sideways, so THAT'S HOW YOU KNOW THEY WERE REALLY BIG! She captioned the photo, "443 from my [heart] a few days ago, the time she was born."

Here are a few of the pics Jenner shared on her Snapchat.

443 Roses From Travis Scott:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

This Bubbly Thing From Kim and Kanye:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

These Dusty Rosebuds From Kourtney:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

This Curvy Display From Khloé:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

These "Happy Birthday" Balloons From Rob:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

And A Few More Petals From Jordyn With This Sweet Note:

Snapchat/Kylie Jenner

If Kylie doesn't name her daughter "Rose," I'm out.

Just kidding, I don't know where I'd go. Kylie follows me everywhere.

Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl on Feb. 4, Super Bowl Sunday, by sharing a super sweet message on her Instagram account and releasing a touching video on YouTube. The message said,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

In just 48 hours, it gained nearly 10 million likes. (That's a lot of pseudo-godparents you have out there, kid.)

The video titled "To Our Daughter" also featured private family footage of Scott and Jenner's relationship and her pregnancy journey. We also finally got to see what her baby shower looked like, meet Jenner's new niece Chicago West, and see some sweet moments between her and Scott.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Even though we've been waiting for this day to come, it still feels surreal now that it's here.

Congratulations, Kylie, Travis, and their special newborn baby! I really hope you aren't allergic to flowers.

