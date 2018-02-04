In case you missed it (I mean, there's literally NO WAY you could have, but I'm just playing devil's advocate here), Kylie Jenner has given birth after what feels like fans dealing with decades of uncertainty. And obviously, Kardashian fans are stoked beyond belief, because duh. But hey, do you know who else has a teeny, tiny opinion on the matter? If you're going out on a limb and guess "her boyfriend", congrats my friend, you are totally right! Rapper Travis Scott's reaction to Kylie Jenner giving birth is just so incredibly sweet.

On Feb. 4, 2018, Kylie Jenner finally (finally!) announced her pregnancy, by announcing the birth of her as yet unnamed baby daughter. She did it with an 11-minute long video posted to YouTube, showing home videos from the months of her pregnancy, featuring her family, friends, and of course her baby's father, Travis Scott. And the shots of him with Kylie, holding her, supporting her, and kissing her stomach makes it clear that he's just so into being a dad.

But it was the moments in the delivery room that really hit my cold, dead heart. The video showed Scott waiting to meet his new daughter with his hands clasped over his mouth and nose, smiling at the thought of it. Seriously, it can't get sweeter.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Jenner and Scott began dating in April of 2017, just as she ended things with her former flame, Tyga. And apparently, things got pretty serious pretty fast. Though the couple apparently got pregnant pretty early on into their relationship, that didn't mean they both weren't thrilled about bringing a bundle of joy into the world.

According to TMZ, a source commented on Kylie's reported pregnancy:

Sources also say Travis Scott, Kylie's boyfriend, has also been telling his friends. We're even told -- although we cannot verify -- that he's told friends they're having a girl. One source says Travis was at a recent event telling people about the pregnancy and how his life was going to change.

Another source spoke with People, saying that Kylie and Travis are "surprised but so happy":

They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis ... It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.

And, even though Kylie kept things incredibly quiet and low-key for months, the world couldn't be happier that her little one has entered the world.

Fans took to social media to express their happiness for the couple, finally getting confirmation that yes, Kylie and Travis are being promoted to Mom and Dad:

All eyes are now focused on our man Travis Scott. Is he super excited to be a dad?

Well, from the looks of it, I'm thinking he's being an all-star dad-to-be already, because his reaction to Jenner giving birth actually melts my heart.

Though Scott was on a social media spree the night before the announcement, it looks like they're keeping things a little private for now. As of just before 4p.m. ET, Scott doesn't appear to have commented about his little bundle of joy. But hey, who needs social media, when you have beautiful moments like this.

Hey, is your cold, black heart melting? Because mine is.

*sheds one single tear*

I don't know about you, but the fact that a) we finally know that Kylie was pregnant and b) Travis Scott reacted to the baby's birth in the cutest way possible make me believe that Kylie and Travis are the ultimate #parentgoals.