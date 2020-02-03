Since Tom Brady's contract makes him a free agent, people are wondering what his next move will be. Brady has not revealed what his next steps are, and it looks like Hulu is capitalizing on everyone's uncertainty. Tom Brady's Hulu commercial at the 2020 Super Bowl makes it seem like he's retiring.

The New England Patriots quarterback isn't in the Super Bowl this year, but he still made an appearance during one of the commercial breaks by starring in Hulu's Super Bowl commercial, along with showing up to the big game. He's scored six Super Bowl wins for the Patriots and played in nine of them, so it's odd seeing him off of the field this year.

Hulu's commercial starts with Brady walking toward a football field, saying, "They say all good things must come to an end." He continues, "So to my teammates, my family, and my fans, you deserve to hear this from me." So while everyone viewing the commercial is thinking, "OMG, he's about to retire," Brady takes a long, dramatic pause before saying, "Hulu doesn't just have live sports."

"According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite channels, plus the greatest shows, movies, and originals of all time," he says. After briefing us on Hulu's offerings, he says to "say goodbye to TV as you know it." Then, he stops short and continues, "But me? I'm not going anywhere." So Brady basically made everyone think he was announcing his retirement before totally trolling us.

Watch Hulu's Super Bowl commercial below to see the big fakeout:

Hulu on YouTube

Making it all the more dramatic, Hulu made the commercial entirely in black and white, adding to the sad, confessional aesthetic.

Despite Brady being absent from playing in the Super Bowl this year, he still made an appearance. In the pregame ceremony, the National Football League recognized Brady as a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was recognized, along with other star football players.

Since Brady has yet to announce his team decision, fans are wondering if Brady's social media posts on Twitter and Instagram indicate that he's already made a choice. In the picture, he posed with other New England Patriots representatives, including coach Bill Belichick and former tight end Rob Gronkowski. The caption reads, "Pats Nation," with a heart.

The fact that Brady still appeared at the 2020 Super Bowl resulted in a lot of funny tweets from fans and opposing team stans alike. Although no one knows whether Brady's chosen to stay with the New England Patriots, or if he's going to switch teams, the Hulu commercial makes it pretty clear that Brady is staying in the NFL.