Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Body Language On Instagram Will Make You Cry Happy Tears
News flash: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are so in love that they can't stop posting about it on Instagram, and I'm low-key addicted. I'm not even exaggerating when I tell you that the amount of aesthetically pleasing bone structure in a single photo is enough to make angels cry. Plus, Bündchen's undeniable passion about pretty much everything is legitimately overwhelming to witness in the best way possible. If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s body language on Instagram, then please allow me to drop a love bomb like you've never seen.
Even putting aside the added decadence of exotic backdrops and gorgeous living spaces, Bündchen and Brady's relationship (like that of so many other celebrities) seems utterly flawless. Since we're all human, however, it's safe to assume that every couple has their own unique brand of give-and-take. That said, I couldn't be more curious about what's going on below the surface between these charismatic celebs. So, I spoke with Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, for some deeper insights into what their physical dynamics say about their relationship. According to Brown, it's clear that these two are a great couple with a lot of love for each other.
1They love to laugh.
"These two are more focused on laughing than their kiss," Brown tells Elite Daily. "She's the one with her arms around him, pulling him in, so I'm betting this pic was her idea." And let's be real, as one of the most successful supermodels of all time, we all know Bündchen's no stranger to taking lit pictures.
2Their energy is very connected.
"This is a fun pic," said Brown. "You can really feel their energy together in that full embrace." This looks like a hug that I would love to be in the middle of, and I mean that in the least weird way possible.
3Brady is definitely team Bündchen.
"What girl wouldn't like it when their man wears a shirt that says they love them?" jokes Brown. "They're glued together from shoulder to hip. These two are tight!" Seriously, there is literally no air between them. If you're still not convinced of how dedicated to each other they are, let me remind you that these baes have apparently not gone a day without speaking since the day they met in December 2006.
4Gisele is the star of their show.
"It's posed but he's going along with her passion and flair," notes Brown. There's nothing like a bae who's willing to be extra with you when the time is right. She's the star and he's her devoted backup dancer, so needless to say, all is well.
4They're really supportive of one another.
Like the truest of SOs, even at work, Brady is quick to show his girl some TLC. "Suddenly he grew 3 inches, but that's not stopping him from holding his lady tight," says Brown. "Look at that big smile from him, it's clear that he's really thrilled to have her in his arms."
5In case you forgot, they're really photogenic.
"This is a tender moment between them," says Brown. "You can tell she's got lots more passion than him. His hands are wrapped around her but not really holding her."
Even though Bündchen is bringing more heat in this shot, according to Brown, their shared bond and connection is still very visible. "He's still pulling her plenty close so no problems to report here overall," observes Brown.
So, what have we learned, people? Firstly, Bündchen most definitely keeps things fun and spicy with her overflowing passion. Meanwhile, Brady's all too happy to be in the presence of a goddess. I think it's safe to say these baes may be on their way to redefining relationship goals.