Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Body Language On Instagram Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

News flash: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are so in love that they can't stop posting about it on Instagram, and I'm low-key addicted. I'm not even exaggerating when I tell you that the amount of aesthetically pleasing bone structure in a single photo is enough to make angels cry. Plus, Bündchen's undeniable passion about pretty much everything is legitimately overwhelming to witness in the best way possible. If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s body language on Instagram, then please allow me to drop a love bomb like you've never seen.

Even putting aside the added decadence of exotic backdrops and gorgeous living spaces, Bündchen and Brady's relationship (like that of so many other celebrities) seems utterly flawless. Since we're all human, however, it's safe to assume that every couple has their own unique brand of give-and-take. That said, I couldn't be more curious about what's going on below the surface between these charismatic celebs. So, I spoke with Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, for some deeper insights into what their physical dynamics say about their relationship. According to Brown, it's clear that these two are a great couple with a lot of love for each other.

1 They love to laugh. tombrady on Instagram "These two are more focused on laughing than their kiss," Brown tells Elite Daily. "She's the one with her arms around him, pulling him in, so I'm betting this pic was her idea." And let's be real, as one of the most successful supermodels of all time, we all know Bündchen's no stranger to taking lit pictures.

2 Their energy is very connected. tombrady on Instagram "This is a fun pic," said Brown. "You can really feel their energy together in that full embrace." This looks like a hug that I would love to be in the middle of, and I mean that in the least weird way possible.

3 Brady is definitely team Bündchen. tombrady on Instagram "What girl wouldn't like it when their man wears a shirt that says they love them?" jokes Brown. "They're glued together from shoulder to hip. These two are tight!" Seriously, there is literally no air between them. If you're still not convinced of how dedicated to each other they are, let me remind you that these baes have apparently not gone a day without speaking since the day they met in December 2006.

4 Gisele is the star of their show. gisele on Instagram "It's posed but he's going along with her passion and flair," notes Brown. There's nothing like a bae who's willing to be extra with you when the time is right. She's the star and he's her devoted backup dancer, so needless to say, all is well.

4 They're really supportive of one another. gisele on Instagram Like the truest of SOs, even at work, Brady is quick to show his girl some TLC. "Suddenly he grew 3 inches, but that's not stopping him from holding his lady tight," says Brown. "Look at that big smile from him, it's clear that he's really thrilled to have her in his arms."