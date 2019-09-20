I know I'm not the only one who thought the interactive Netflix special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was just about the coolest thing I'd ever experienced. There's something so satisfying about being able to select between two options for on-screen characters, just as dating apps allow you to swipe left or right on potential matches. Apparently, Tinder agrees. Tinder's Swipe Night TV experience, launching Oct. 6, will combine the thrill of a choose-your-own-adventure story with the fun of swiping. Even if you're totally over dating, you have to admit that sounds pretty awesome.

So how does it work? At 6 p.m. local time every Sunday in October, Tinder users will be able to take part in the in-app adventure, which follows the journey of four friends facing the end of the world and making decisions for them along the way. Just like with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, every decision you make in Swipe Night leads to different outcomes, so the fate of the characters rests in your hands. When faced with prompts, you'll swipe left or right to choose between one of two options. And your selections won't just affect the characters — they can also help you find a more compatible match on the app.

After you complete a Swipe Night episode, you'll receive a participation badge on your Tinder profile. Then, when you swipe through potential matches after the episode, the first people you'll see are matches who made the same or similar choices during the episode. Nothing brings people together quite like teaming up to escape apocalyptic doom, so your Swipe Night choices give you the perfect conversation starter.

Let's do a practice run. Which question would you rather answer? Swipe left for "How are you?" and swipe right for "So what made you choose to grab the bag of Cheetos over the first aid kit?" I think it's pretty obvious which one would lead to a more interesting conversation.

It should also be pointed out that the threat of apocalypse is probably the only thing scarier than starting a convo with a new match. Convo starters aren't easy to find, and if you have context for striking up a conversation, it's made so much easier. Even if you don't have any mutual interests, you'll know that you and your match both chose Decision A over Decision B, and that gives you somewhere to start, right?

Swipe Night is both an original TV series and a custom-tailored matching experience in one. Rather than swiping through endless matches, you'll be making split-second decisions about how you'd face the end of the world without actually, you know, dealing with any life-threatening repercussions. It will feel like you're playing a game, but while you're participating, you'll also be supplying Tinder with the info it needs to find you a more compatible match.

Dating often feels like something left up to chance, so why not take matters into your own hands? Swipe Night lets you create your own fate and, best of all, you might just make a promising new connection as a result.