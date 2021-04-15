By now, you've definitely seen TikTok's viral "nature's cereal." The foodie trend popularized by Lizzo included some fresh fruit in a bowl with coconut water and ice cubes. There was a time when you couldn't even scroll through your "For You" page without stumbling across someone trying this delicious and refreshing snack. If you were a fan, then you've got to try TikTok's "nature's cereal" ice cream.

"Nature's cereal" ice cream is exactly what it sounds like. It's an ice cream version of "nature's cereal," and just like the OG, it does't take too many ingredients. However, instead of the coconut water that was used in TikToker @naturesfood's recipe, you'll need some milk to get that ice cream texture. TikToker @blogilates has an easy-to-follow tutorial for TikTok's "nature's cereal" ice cream. Here are all the ingredients you need:

Frozen fruit, like blueberries

Almond milk

Monk fruit sweetener

With all the above items in front of you, you'll want to mix your frozen fruit and almond milk together in a bowl. You may think you need a blender, but it's not necessary at all. In fact, after stirring for about a minute, you'll get a surprising frozen mixture in your bowl. It's almost like magic, and kind of looks like an açaí or smoothie bowl.

If you like the blueberries and almond milk by themselves, you can start enjoying your ice cream right away. But if you'd prefer something a little sweeter, add in the monk fruit sweetener. If you want to make it an ice cream sundae, get creative with some fun toppings like colorful sprinkles ($12, Fancy Sprinkles) or homemade strawberry whipped cream. Just like the traditional "nature's cereal," you can also switch it up with different frozen fruit. While @blogilates only uses frozen blueberries, try it with some frozen strawberries or frozen pomegranate seeds as well. This is your "nature's cereal" after all.

TikToker @samiinabikini even made some "nature's cereal" ice cream with oat milk instead of almond milk, so try it with whatever plant-based milk you've got in your fridge. If you don't want to do all the stirring, you could also try TikToker @kaivlani's method of placing the bowl of frozen fruit and milk into the fridge for a few minutes. This will cause the frozen fruit to freeze the milk a bit. That way, when you start stirring, you've already got a semi-ice cream texture going.

If you're too much of an OG "nature's cereal" fan to completely ditch it, you could try this "nature's cereal" with ice cream recipe by TikToker Dani Razooqi (@danirazooqi). You'll make your "nature's cereal" as is, but then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the center. Combined, it's a delicious sweet treat that's like the best of both trends.

So, if you're intrigued by this new foodie dish and happen to have some frozen fruit and milk in your kitchen, this is your chance to make some "nature's cereal" ice cream. Whip it up for a nice dessert to enjoy after a picnic dinner in the backyard with your partner, or as a refreshing snack while lounging poolside in the summer. You could even make your own TikTok tutorial making some "nature's cereal" ice cream so you inspire someone else to try it. While Lizzo hasn't tried it as of press time, it's sure to get a bussin' review from her should she stumble upon it.