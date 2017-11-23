Happy Thanksgiving from Tiffany Trump! If you've been low-key wondering what the holidays look like in the White House or have been secretly guessing what Trump's kin are up to today, ponder no more. Tiffany Trump's Thanksgiving Instagram post says she's spending it "in silence," and it's honestly the loneliest thing I've ever seen.

Listen, I don't know the girl. I imagine it's pretty hard to be Donald Trump's daughter. If I were her, I'd probably want to GTFO of there too, so I'm not here to knock her decisions. Earlier this week, Tiff joined her family at the annual turkey pardoning where she took some adorable pictures hanging out with her half-sis Ivanka, and her niece, Arabella. After an eventful afternoon pardoning the turkey — who happened to be named Drumstick, for literally crying out loud — it looks like Tiffany had enough family time for one week.

In the early hours of Thanksgiving morning, the Georgetown Law student jumped on her social media to deliver us a totally silent video. In the footage, it looks like she's sitting on the floor of a library. For extra dramatic effect, the whole thing is shot in black and white. Lying on the floor in front of her are a few open books, and one that reads "Georgetown Law."

Tiffany captioned the photo, "Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise - Frank Ocean."

Right, right, right. Same, same, same.

If there's one thing we know about Tiffany, it's that she is freaking PUMPED about going to law school. The whole "I'm going to Instagram my books" thing isn't a new move for her. In fact, she celebrated her first day as a student with a similar post way back in August.

She grammed her first day of school by sharing a picture of some hefty books, a binder, and a Georgetown baseball cap. At the time, we all dubbed it pretty basic, but how basic can Tiffany Trump really be? Like... she's a Trump. Do you guys know what I mean?

Here's another "LOOK I'M STUDYING!" fan favorite post.

While Tiffany likes to remind us of her work-hard-play-hard lifestyle, her Instagram feed is predominantly made up of selfies, glamor shots, and a healthy dose of political pictures with her family. I mean, there's only so much hiding she can get away with considering the Secret Service is probably escorting her everywhere.

Despite the certain turmoil that must come with being the president's daughter, Tiff has found a way to smile through it.

For example, do you guys remember that time Donald Trump flat-out said he wasn't as proud of her as his other children? In a phone call with Fox & Friends he said,

I'm very proud of my children. I mean, I'm just looking at them right now as an example. But I'm very proud 'cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, Tiffany, who's also been so terrific. I mean, they work so hard.

Brutal. But, if it hurt Tiffany's feelings, she didn't show it. Instead, she probably posted a picture of herself at a vineyard wearing impeccable shoes. Because that's just the kind of girl she is.

Tiffany Trump, wherever you are, we hope you're happy, healthy, eating some delicious pumpkin pie, and not being forced to go on the record about anything for one, glorious day.

Happy Thanksgiving, all!

