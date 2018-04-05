Aside from the occasional news, or a snapshot at one of the various political events, Tiffany Trump pretty much stays out of the spotlight. It's also been hard to tell what exactly her relationship with her dad, President Donald Trump is like, but it's definitely not as close (or at the very least, not in the news as much) as the president's relationship with older sister Ivanka Trump. So it's interesting to see how Trump views her father. These Tiffany Trump quotes about Donald Trump make it clear she definitely looks up to her dad.

President Trump and Trump's mother, Marla Maples, officially divorced in 1999 when Trump was just six years old. Maples moved Trump out to California, and so she didn't have the same upbringing as the president's other children. Trump didn't have the same lavish lifestyle that the eldest Trump children (and now the youngest, Barron Trump) had. Maples told People in 2016 that she raised Trump out of the spotlight with home cooked meals, Gilmore Girls, and a trampoline. It was pretty much a normal life, despite who Trump's father was.

Given how Trump grew up and the fact that her father's the president now, it's interesting to take a look at what's she's said about him — and how complimentary so much of it is.

Back in 2016, Trump gave a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in which she endlessly praised the relationship she had with her father. She said,

"My dad takes such pride in all that I've done so far no matter how big or how small. I still keep all of my report cards, some dating back to kindergarten, because I like to see the sweet notes he wrote on each and every one of them."

I am confused about how President Trump was able to sign all of his youngest daughter's report cards, given that he lived across the country and Trump visited her father in New York City only a couple of times a year, according to Maples. This was before email, I guess Maples could have mailed them to President Trump for him to see and then mail back with notes? I don't know, though, that seems like a lot of work.

CNN on YouTube

Regardless, in that same RNC speech, Trump carried on down that "number one Dad" trail and talked about how a good father is there to support his children.

I believe a measure of a person is revealed in their darkest times. For me, the measure of a parent is based on how they support and bolster you when you're down.

President Trump might be there to always "bolster" his youngest daughter, just maybe not so much when it comes to talking to the media. The president's comments have not always been so "supportive" or "bolstering" when it comes to talking about his youngest daughter.

In November 2016, President Trump spoke to Fox & Friends about his children. He talked about how proud he was of all of his kids and to a "lesser extent... Tiffany."

But I'm very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard.

As News on YouTube

Such support is hard to come by.

Maybe Trump and her father have a little bit of an odd relationship because she grew up across the country, but she definitely seems to think pretty highly of him. Even before the 2016 campaign trail, Trump told Business Insider in 2015 that she thinks her father is a "motivational person" regardless of the fact that he was not a "typical father figure."

I don't know what it's like to have a typical father figure. He's not the dad who's going to take me to the beach and go swimming, but he's such a motivational person.

So, there you have it?

To be honest, Trump is barely on the political scene, and we didn't even really know much about her thoughts on the campaign until she showed up to speak at the RNC. I am sure she has a very different outlook on things given that she was outside the fold away from the other children, but at the end of the day it looks like she has a lot of love for her father. So that's something.