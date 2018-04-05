These Donald Trump Quotes About Tiffany Show Their Relationship Is A Work In Progress

It's pretty safe to say that whenever President Donald Trump makes a public appearance, you can bet some of his kids, like Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr., aren't too far behind. But when it comes to others like Tiffany Trump, for example, their relationship seems like a bit of a mystery. Of course there have been times when he's acknowledged his daughter. But overall, Donald Trump's quotes about Tiffany Trump prove that their bond is a work in progress.

Tiffany, 24, is in her first year of law school at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., which is just a short trek from her father's headquarters at the White House. Though it may seem like that's the perfect opportunity for the two of them to grow closer in their relationship, their communication has reportedly been strained over the years and has seemingly remained so. After her mother, Marla Maples, and her father divorced back in 1999, Tiffany relocated to California while her dad stayed in New York, which means she was essentially raised in a single-parent household. But, in a 2016 profile piece by The New York Times, Tiffany shared that, even though she didn't have as much contact with her father throughout her life as her other siblings did, she still aspired to get to know him better.

It's a claim that she's definitely tried to live up to in recent times: Tiffany has attended some of her father's most important events, such as his very first State of the Union back in January or the White House's turkey pardoning ceremony in November 2017. However, whenever Trump mentions her, it's sometimes a little disappointing.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It's no secret that Trump plays favorites among his children, and on March 29, during an infrastructure talk in Ohio, he let his favoritism shine bright. Speaking to his audience, he commended his eldest daughter Ivanka for her hard work, but when it came to his mention of Tiffany, his comments fell flat. He said, “Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure! Ivanka ... and Tiffany!"

He's obviously used to mentioning Tiffany in such a... let's say lackluster way, because he did the same exact thing in a speech at Mar-a-Lago on December 31. Though he thanked his children for being in attendance, including Tiffany, it was super cringeworthy. "I want to thank Ivanka and Jared and Don, they're here, and all of my kids," he said. "Tiffany's here. Eric is here."

Um. Awkward.

He also played favorites back on November 8, 2016 when he called in to Fox & Friends and spoke about his children. According to the Daily Mail, he praised Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, but said he was proud of Tiffany to a "lesser extent." He said,

But I'm very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard.

Wow, OK, then.

On the other hand, he's seemed to express that all of his adult children, Tiffany included, were welcome in his administration, so that's a vote of confidence. In January 2017, days before he was inaugurated, he also told Fox & Friends that "Ivanka, Don, Eric, Tiffany, they are all going to be in the White House," which obviously isn't true at all but was nice of him to say. While Ivanka is currently a senior adviser to the president, Donald Jr. and Eric are both holding down the fort on the business front, running the Trump Organization while their dad is in office. Tiffany, for her part, opted to attend law school rather than enter politics.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Throughout it all, Tiffany has remained in awe of her father. In June 2017, she shared a sweet post in honor of Trump's birthday that included beautiful photo of them together. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday dad @realdonaldtrump. I love you!" Honestly, that photo shows Trump looking as happy as I've ever seen him — so awkward quotes or not, there's definitely some real affection there.

Though the president hasn't given her the same praise that he's given some of her siblings, it's refreshing to see that there's still a connection between the two, and Tiffany's still open to building a relationship with her dad. With a spirit like that, I'm sure she knows how amazing she is.