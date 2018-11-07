Election Day for U.S. voters is here and that includes celebrities. If you somehow haven't seen it, celebrities have been out in full force on Nov. 6, urging their fans to engage in the election, endorsing their preferred candidates, and posting messages announcing that they've they've done their civic duty and voted in the 2018 midterms themselves. One of those people is first daughter Tiffany Trump, but unlike her famous counterparts, Tiffany Trump's "I Voted" tweet for the 2018 midterms is still pretty mysterious.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced that she'd voted in the midterms by sharing a photo of her ballot to Twitter. Honesty, it's a totally cute pic: she decorated it perfectly with a red, white, and blue "I Voted" animation and a drawing of the American flag. However, the photo is just a small corner of her ballot and she didn't attach a caption to the post either, which leaves many unanswered questions — like, say, who she voted for or which party she supported. Over the course of the midterm elections, Trump had been relatively quiet, never endorsing or addressing any candidates, so it's totally unclear where she stands in this race.

We can make some assumptions, though. Back in March, Trump "liked" an anti-GOP post on Instagram.

More to come.