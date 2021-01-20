Amid the flurry of news that broke during the final, hectic days of Donald Trump's presidency, you might have missed an update from his younger daughter. On Jan. 19, Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to Michael Boulos, her boyfriend of a little over two years. She shared the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of herself, Michael, and — oh, yeah — a gigantic rock resting on her left hand. It's easily visible even though the picture looks like it was taken 20 feet away. Tiffany Trump's engagement ring reportedly cost between $1 million to $1.2 million, as jewelry expert Denis Stepansky estimated for The Daily Mail.

The ring was designed by jeweler Samer Halimeh New York. Michael reportedly flew to Dubai with the designer to personally select the enormous, emerald-cut center stone, which is flanked by two trapeze-cut diamonds. In total, the designer reports the ring weighs in at more than 13 carats.

While the thought of buying a ring that costs more than most mansions would make most people sweat, Michael might not have flinched. His family runs SCOA Nigeria, a multibillion dollar corporation in Nigeria, where he was raised. In addition to working as the associate director of his family's business, Tiffany's fiancé also serves as the director of Fadoul Group and the business development manager of Royalton Investment, according to The Hill.

Tiffany and Michael shared their engagement news alongside a photo of them in the White House Rose Garden. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" Tiffany wrote. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️"

Michael captioned his post, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together 💍❤️"

The newly engaged couple did not attend President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, so Tiffany missed the opportunity to witness Jennifer Lopez's patriotic medley of "This Land Is Your Land," "America the Beautiful," and "Let's Get Loud." But if she had been there, she would've seen a nearly identical rock on the singer's left hand. She wears a very similar emerald-cut engagement ring estimated to cost $1 million by multiple jewelry experts. (But don't be fooled by the rocks that she got, she's still Jenny from the block.)

While it's unclear when or where Tiffany and Michael's wedding will take place, one thing looks pretty certain: no expense will be spared.