While all ears were on President Trump during his second State of the Union Address on Feb. 5, all eyes were on the Trump family as a whole. The Trump children have been in the public eye their entire lives, and they always make a point to look their best in case the cameras start snapping. In the case of Tiffany Trump's 2019 State of the Union dress, she decided to make a surprising political statement by wearing white.

As a current student at Georgetown Law, Tiffany Trump no doubt has a lot on her plate and doesn't necessarily have the spare time to be shopping for outfits. I know this because I, too, attended Georgetown, and late nights studying often had me looking like a hot mess. Nevertheless, Trump is a pro at looking put-together, especially when it comes to her father's political events, and her State of the Union look, which consisted of a white skirt suit with a beige belt, was polished, neat, and simple. What caught the public's attention about the ensemble was the potential political message behind the look.

The House Democratic Women's Working Group previously called for the women of Congress on both sides of the political spectrum to wear the color white to the event, which is meant to represent suffrage and solidarity among the female members of the House and the Senate as well as to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel previously spoke to CNN about the meaning behind the gesture:

Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights.

Judging from her surprising color choice, it looked like the youngest Trump daughter decided to use the State of the Union as an opportunity to dress in solidarity with the ladies who fought hard to get future generations of women the right to vote as well as the women who are currently working towards political change in Congress.

While Trump isn't in the political spotlight quite as often as step-sister Ivanka, she still knows how to dress the part for the occasion. If you follow her on her personal Instagram, though, you'll get a better taste of her personal sense of style, which often consists of party-friendly, form-fitting dresses.

She just recently posted this photo in an LBD paired with sparkly heels:

And no surprise, she's got a thing for "Tiffany Blue":

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, she always manages to nail a more muted look when it's time to get down to business:

In fact, her look at last year's State of the Union Address was tidy and tailored to the max:

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump kept things simple with a black-and-white look, featuring a dress with a white collared top and a black belt cinching in her waist. She gave herself a little wiggle room for some fun by accessorizing with statement earrings and wearing her hair in a voluminous curled pony, but otherwise, the fit was low-key and appropriate.

Could Tiffany Trump's surprising outfit choice at the 2019 State of the Union mean she'll be taking on a more political role in the future like big sister Ivanka? Only time will tell.