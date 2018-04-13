These 7 Things You Never Knew About Tiffany Trump Will Change How You Picture Her

I can't remember the last time I checked my feeds and didn't see some member of the Trump family in the spotlight again. Whether it's President Donald Trump taking care of some presidential duties (or let's be honest, tweeting something in the wee hours of the morning) or one of his five children in the news again, they're always around. But Tiffany Trump is still somewhat of a mystery to most of us, so here are some things you never knew about Tiffany Trump.

Unlike Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and now Barron Trump, the youngest Trump daughter didn't grow up near President Trump. Her mother, Marla Maples, and the now-president divorced when Trump was just three.

After the divorce, Maples moved her daughter away from New York City and out to Calabasas, California (same as the Kardashians, so that's a bonus fun fact for you) to live a normal life. Maples told People in 2016 that she raised Trump out of the spotlight with home cooked meals, Gilmore Girls, and a trampoline. It was apparently a pretty average childhood, despite who Trump's father was. So needless to say, Trump did not live the same super-lavish lifestyle as her siblings growing up.

So what I'm saying is that the image that you have of a Trump Kid might not be quite accurate when it comes to Tiff. Here are some things to know.

She's the first Trump kid to pursue a post-grad education. Trump is in the midst of her first year at Georgetown University Law School, but none of her siblings pursued a degree past their undergraduate programs. Don Jr. and Ivanka both got degrees in economics from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and Eric has a degree in finance from Georgetown. Trump got her undergraduate degree in sociology and urban studies from UPenn. So not only is she the first lawyer, but she's also the first Trump kid to have an undergraduate degree in something not involving business or finance.

Her favorite travel partner is her mother. tiffanytrump on Instagram During the 2017 summer season, Trump and Maples took an Italian vaction around Tuscany and the Italian islands. According to People, the mother-daughter duo was spotted lounging around on a yacht near Ponza, an island in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Trump and Maples not only seem to have a blast vacationing together, but they love sharing pics together on social media. The two have a strong selfie game and are constantly seen all over Instagram at fashions shows together or just hanging out.

She's an amateur jewelry designer? Back in 2017, East Hampton store Blue and Cream posted a video of some Tiffany Trump OG jewelry. She was sporting a necklace with a really cool boxing glove pendant and a sparkly lightning bolt. According to Page Six, jewelry making is just a hobby for Trump and she doesn't plan to sell anything. Although, I hope she changes her mind because I am super in love with that boxing glove necklace and need it like yesterday.

She was a pop star. Sorta. In 2011, when Trump was just 17, she released a pop song called "Like a Bird." Apparently she gave up on her musical aspirations because that's the only song she ever released. I think law school might have been a better choice for her anyway. I listened to the song numerous times, but with all the autotune, I can't actually be sure of the lyrics. It's not my cup of tea, but you might like it.

She's a "Snap Pack"-er tiffanytrump on Instagram Trump was dubbed a member of the "Snap Pack" (à la the "Rat Pack"), a term coined by The New York Times referring to the group of elite kids of exorbitant wealth who document their lavish lifestyle on Instagram. You might know them as the Rich Kids of Instagram. Trump wasn't allowed to hang out with her pack of young Instagram socialites while her father was on the campaign trail, according to a tweet sent out by Katie Rosman of The New York Times, but they've since been reunited.

Big sister Ivanka snagged her the internship of a lifetime. tiffanytrump on Instagram At 17 Trump spent the summer of 2011 in New York City interning at Vogue, and according to Town & Country it was Ivanka who reportedly got Trump the gig. That's some sisterly love, if you ask me. That summer was the first time Trump really left California for an extended period of time. "This is going to be a real adventure for her. I'm so excited for her," Maples told Hollywood Life at the time.