Tiffany Haddish & Common's Astrological Compatibility Might Be Tricky

After months of speculation, Tiffany Haddish and Common have finally confirmed they're dating, and I'm already shipping these two. Haddish went public with the relationship during a July 30 appearance on the Wild Ride With Steve-O podcast, confessing she's already fallen hard for the rapper and actor. "This is hands-down the best relationship I've ever been in," she gushed, even dropping the L-word at one point. The comedian said she's been "way happier" since coupling up with Common, which is why it's so surprising that Tiffany Haddish and Common's astrological compatibility is not exactly promising. Thanks for nothing, astrology.

Haddish was born on Dec. 3, which makes her a Sagittarius. Common's birthday falls on March 13, making him a Pisces. When these two signs date, the connection often seems instantaneous and magical. Sags and Pisces always see the glass half full, and since they're mutable signs ruled by Jupiter (the planet of luck and exploration), both signs crave excitement and change. Sadly, having two restless idealists in a relationship can make it tough for them to face reality. While Sagittarius-Pisces relationships tends to feel like a fairytale in the beginning, that infatuation doesn't always last, and — according to the stars — Haddish and Common's intense connection may eventually fizzle out. (Though astrology isn't everything!)

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

Happy-go-lucky Sagittarians tend to be impulsive and optimistic, and they don't allow anyone to rain on their parade. Like most Sags, Haddish is always down to joke around, which makes sense, considering she, you know, makes people laugh for a living. "No matter what the situation [is], I try to have fun," she told the Los Angeles Times in July 2017. Archers will go to great lengths to have a good time because TBH, nothing really scares them. As Haddish said during a panel at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in July 2017, "I'm not afraid of any kind of job. I'm not afraid to play any kind of girl as long as it doesn't compromise my morals."

As fun-loving as they are, Sags do take some things seriously, especially when it comes to their values and their passions. Haddish has impressive plans for her future and — in typical Sagittarius fashion — she likes to dream big. "The master plan is to be, like, little baby Oprah, with my own production company, maybe my own channel, inspire millions," she explained to Vanity Fair in January 2018. Whether she's shaving her head on Instagram Live or speaking at a Black Lives Matter protest, Sag Queen Haddish holds nothing back. Does she sometimes put her foot in her mouth? Yes. But considering this sign's lack of filter, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Sagittarius who hasn't.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Sagittarians would much rather focus on their next adventure than their feelings, Pisceans are always in their feels. These quiet, romantic individuals spend much of their time reflecting, meditating, and creating art, which definitely seems true of Common. His latest album, Let Love, is all about mindfulness and meditation, and — as he explained to Vulture in January 2013 — writing music is a cathartic experience for him. "Sometimes just getting out my emotions is part of the therapy," he said. Anyone else getting major Pisces vibes?

Pisceans are just as big of dreamers as Sags, which means these two can inspire and encourage each other... or just get lost in a fantasy. The biggest issue in a Sag-Pisces relationship: the fish of the zodiac have trouble trusting Archers, because Sagittarians rarely open up (and are occasionally less than reliable). These two imaginative signs may have fun dreaming together, but they aren't typically known as a dream come true. Don't worry, Tiffany and Common — I'm still rooting for you two!