Emma Chamberlain's romantic life is a bit of a mystery, and she likes it that way. However, in a Jan. 7 interview with Cosmopolitan, it was revealed that the cover star is definitely dating someone — and that someone has curly hair. Interviewer Dana Schwartz noted there are certain rumors Chamberlain can't deny, "like the one about a certain curly-haired boy she's dating," that are "can't-confirm-on-the-record-but-true." Translation: While it's possible that Emma Chamberlain and Ethan Dolan are dating since she's been romantically linked to the Vine star-turned-actor in the past, it may be more likely that Schwartz was referencing TikTok star Aaron Hull. Elite Daily reached out to Chamberlain and Dolan's teams for comment, but didn't hear back by time of publication.

Chamberlain was first rumored to be romancing one-half of the Dolan twins in July 2018, when Dolan posted an Instagram pic of him and Chamberlain looking cozy on a jet ski. Then, in Jan. 2019, fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau gave the maybe-couple a celebrity nickname, tweeting, "EMTHA!" seemingly out-of-the-blue. When asked by Marie Claire in Aug. 2019 about her maybe-relationship with Dolan, Chamberlain declined to answer. "This one's hard for me because I'm very open," she said. "There's nothing anybody who watches my videos doesn't know about me, unless it's something genuinely sacred and private to me." And apparently, her dating life is off-limits.

The rumors about Chamberlain and Aaron Hull started circulating in Oct. 2019, when eagle-eyed fans discovered that the two were possibly in Chamberlain's hometown of San Francisco together. Soon after, Chamberlain posted a video called, "LEARNING HOW TO SKATEBOARD TO IMPRESS A BOY." She opened the video by saying, "I'm uncomfortable saying this. I feel like I'm telling my parents something about my life. I like this guy, OK?" And seeing as Hull is a skateboarder, fans quickly jumped to conclusions. While Chamberlain hasn't confirmed or denied her relationships with either Dolan or Hull, I'm just going to say this: If Dolan and Hull were in a competition over whose hair was curlier, Hull would win. Just! Saying!

Fans have even been questioning lately whether Dolan and Chamberlain are still friends, much less dating. The two YouTubers (along with Dolan's twin brother, Grayson, and beauty blogger James Charles) formed a clique called the Sister Squad back in June 2018, but the four friends haven't been spotted together for a few months now. Chamberlain hasn't appeared on Dolan's Instagram page since June 2019, when they attended a Louis Vuitton event with Grayson, and two haven't interacted on Twitter since July 2019.

In February 2019, Chamberlain even unfollowed the Sister Squad members on Instagram, though she later clarified in her Instagram Stories that she was doing a social media cleanse and there was no bad blood. (Update: As of January 2020, she's following both Dolan twins again, but neither Charles nor Hull. I'm confused???)

Whatever is going on with Chamberlain's love life, she's made it clear that she doesn't want fans to know about it. During a June 2019 interview with W Magazine, the YouTuber said, "I don't know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever," joking that she found other people's relationships "boring and gross." Later, she added, "Breakups alone are absolutely the most f*cking awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can't imagine that." While Hull may be Chamberlain's mystery curly-haired boo, but the chance of her confirming that anytime soon are slim to none. Sorry, Emron shippers.