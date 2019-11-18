Are Emma Chamberlain & Aaron Hull Dating? Fans Are Convinced

Sorry, Sister Squad fans, Emma Chamberlain is being linked to a guy that's not Ethan Dolan. Lately, Chamberlain and TikTok star Aaron Hull have been spending a lot of time together and documenting their outings online for the world to see. Now, fans are noting Chamberlain and Hull acting highly suspicious, and they're convinced it's because the social media stars are dating. Whether Emma Chamberlain and Aaron Hull are dating or not, fans are shipping them hard.

On Nov. 7, Chamberlain shared a video titled, "LEARNING HOW TO SKATEBOARD TO IMPRESS A BOY." Since YouTubers are notorious for click-baiting their fans with exaggerated titles, fans were hesitant to believe the video's title at first. However, as soon as the video began, Chamberlain revealed how nervous revealing her crush was making her. "I'm uncomfortable saying this," she said. "I feel like I'm telling my parents something about my life. I like this guy, OK?" Her behavior in the video convinced fans she was being 100% real about her new crush.

Chamberlain described the mystery man as a skateboarder, and thought it would be cool if she learned how to skateboard, too. The star emphasized she was also learning the sport because she was interested in it already (because she would never change anything about herself to please others).

emma chamberlain on YouTube

Since Hull is a skateboarder, fans immediately connected the dots and concluded Chamberlain was trying to impress him.

Just weeks before Chamberlain posted the video, she visited her hometown in San Francisco. Although she never confirmed it, fans are convinced Hull tagged along on the trip to meet her parents, too, since he documented a trip to San Francisco on his Instagram story at the same time she was there.

At the time, Hull shared a picture of skyscrapers and it appeared to be a view from his hotel room, and Chamberlain shared a similar image on her IG Story, too.

Fans thought Chamberlain and Hull visiting the city at the same time couldn't be a coincidence.

Following Chamberlain and Hull's rumored weekend getaway, Chamberlain's dad reportedly followed Hull on Instagram and unfollowed Ethan Dolan (Chamberlain's rumored ex), as well as his brother, Grayson.

Chamberlain has yet to address the speculation she's dating Hull, and, sadly, she may never.

In an interview with W Magazine, Chamberlain revealed she was unsure about having a relationship in the spotlight.

“I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever," Chamberlain said. "And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right."

The star explained she didn't want her fans to be upset if the relationship didn't work out. "Breakups alone are absolutely the most f*cking awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that," Chamberlain revealed.

Since Chamberlain got real about having a crush, fans aren't ruling out the possibility the star could finally open up about her relationship soon.