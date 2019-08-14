Which app did you meet on?

Aliza Eaton: We met on an app called Mutual.

How long have you known each other?

Austin Henline: 10 months.

How long have you been dating?

AE: We dated for 4 months, have been married for 6! I know Married Austin better than Dating Austin.

Do you live together? Are you engaged? Do you have a pet you share? Any other relationship markers?

AE: We’re super happily married, say “I love you” every 10 seconds, kinda forever honeymooners.

AH: We’re married and have a pet stuffed dog from Ikea named Possum.

Photo Courtesy of Aliza Eaton Henline

What initially attracted you to each other’s profiles?

AE: I thought that he looked kinda dorky and kind, but also put together.

AH: I thought she was a cute girl with a funny caption who went backpacking at Havasupai. It turns out, she hates backpacking.

Who sent the first message, and what was it?

AE: Austin sent it. He saw that I had lived in Japan for a few years and Googled a random city in Japan and asked if I had ever lived there just to get convo going.

AH: It was a message making it seem like I knew more about Japan than I actually did. (That’s where she served a Latter-Day Saints mission.)

How long did you exchange messages or texts before your first date?

AE: We talked for about three days before our first date.

What was your first date like?

AE: We talk about our first date like a dream, honestly. We got sushi and rode around on his moped before dancing around at a nearby park in the dark. He made me feel so safe and comfortable. I was telling old stories with gusto, laughing my butt off, and flirting shamelessly. I felt confident in being my real, exact self for the first time ever on a first date.

Photo Courtesy of Aliza Eaton Henline

Describe the DTR conversation.

AE: We were making out in a car when I decided to tell him that I had been asked out by someone else but I said no because I liked him so much (hoping he would catch my drift), and he did.

AH: I can’t even remember it, TBH. I kind of avoided it until it was undeniable that we were dating.

If you’re Instagram official, what was your first photo together?

AE: Our dating happened so fast that we didn’t become Instagram official until a few days before we got engaged because I didn’t want to absolutely shock people… just barely shock.

AH: "Hey everyone! We’re engaged," haha.

Describe the moment you first realized you were falling for them.

AE: I loved going on little road trips with him but I honestly fell hard when he met my (very picky) roommates and some of my family friends and I realized that he fit right perfectly into my life with the people I cared about most.

AH: I taught her how to drive my moped and she was an expert within minutes. Then we walked around a lake and had such a fun time. She’s a beautiful, perfect girl.

Who said “I love you” first?

AE: Austin did :)))

AH: This guy, baby!

What was your first fight about?

AE: I think our first fight was about me wanting him to pay more attention to me than to the Jazz (basketball) score.

AH: I spend too much time watching the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell and we fought about it a little.

Photo Courtesy of Aliza Eaton Henline

What’s your favorite underrated thing about each other?

AE: The way that Austin’s hands are always cold and the way that he can mirror people’s personalities.

AH: She is so nice to cashiers, waiters, and people in other public settings.

What was the last thing you texted about?

AE: Me not being able to wait for him to come home to watch The Bachelorette!

AH: The app that makes you look like a grandparent.

How often do you text throughout the day?

AE: Maybe once or twice. We don’t text a lot, but we do call to check in!

AH: One or two times throughout the day

Aliza, you’re a Virgo; Austin, you’re a Scorpio. Do you know if you’re astrologically compatible? Do you care?

AE: Websites say that we are sexually compatible. I don’t care really.

AH: No idea, nor do I care.

Which TV show do you marathon together?

AE: We have done The Office, Gossip Girl, and Arrested Development!

What has been your favorite date together?

AE: All of my favorite dates that have morphed into one are the ones where we meet up on campus after school and drive to get dinner somewhere. School is rough for me so I feel like literally crying when I finally get to be with him again after a long day.

AH: We dropped glow sticks down a 1,000-foot mine shaft and watched them disappear.

Photo Courtesy of Aliza Eaton Henline

What’s one word to describe your sex life?

AE: Happy.

AH: Awesome.

Why do you think your relationship works?

AE: We’re both pretty good at shutting up and listening and changing when we notice conflict. I also think it has a lot to do with the fact that we express our love and support constantly. He feels like home to me.

AH: We’re both easygoing, are good at communicating our feelings, and gauging how the other person is feeling and acting accordingly to make them happy. We love each other.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from each other?

AE: I have learned to reach for big goals and to chill out.

AH: I’ve learned how important it is to be supportive of other people’s lives and goals.

What’s your best piece of advice for people on dating apps?

AE: Never act like somebody you’re not. This is a perfect platform to express yourself as exactly yourself. Also, skip the stupid small talk… start a real convo!

AH: Don’t say anything to the other person over a screen that you wouldn’t say to them in real life. Keep it real and be yourself.