A style icon is born, you guys, and her name is True Thompson. OK, technically speaking, she's swiping her latest style from another fashion icon, Chrissy Teigen, but damn this baby is rocking it. If you haven't heard, Chrissy Teigen essentially invented a new fashion movement called Headband of the Day, and little True gave it a go during her family vacation with her parents Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The video of True Thompson recreating Chrissy Teigen's Headband of the Day is a perfect storm of fashion and adorableness, and also just casually playing on repeat on my phone next to my work desk.

Teigen started the trend during her family vacation to Bali over the summer. What started off as a silly series of videos featuring her new favorite hairstyle quickly spiraled into something so much more. For starters, Teigen reintroduced a hair accessory that I've always felt has been wrongfully underrated. Secondly, she showed how versatile headbands really are. They can be worn as athleisure items to dress up a workout or add some serious glam to a night out. Hilariously, Teigen's husband John Legend got in on the #headbandoftheday videos, too, and even wrote a song about them. The lyrics go like this: "Headband of the Day. Headband of the Day. Push your locks away, with the Headband of the Day."

He didn't win all of those Grammy's for nothin', folks.

Here's a truly epic compilation of all of Teigen's headband looks featuring Legend's vocals.

Now, True Thompson has picked up the trend and is repping it hard. Khloé Kardashian's wee one has been known to rock a headband or two, but she definitely took things up a notch after Labor Day weekend while on vacay with her parents. Mom Khloé shared a truly #boss photo of True wearing a black turban-like headband and a pair of sunglasses to her Instagram story and it's giving me life. Kardashian also included a video of True, asking her, "True, who do you think you are right now? With your shades on, and your turban, and your earrings, girl. Who do you think you are, mama?"

Kardashian also broke out into her own rendition of Legend's tune, singing: "In honor of John and Chrissy — we've got turban of the day! Turban of the day! Turban. Of. The. Day-day-day-day, yeah!"

Please enjoy this bundle of pure joy.

It's cuteness overload. Those cheeks. That attitude. That tongue. Bless her.

Of course, fans are not only noting True's outfits, but they're also peeping Kardashian and Thompson's interactions. The Labor Day Weekend getaway appears to be in some sort of tropical location, and comes just a few weeks after their recent trip to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend and now maybe ex, Ben Simmons. Clearly, despite the cheating allegations surrounding Thompson earlier this year, the family is moving on whether fans like it or not.

The good news is, a style icon has clearly been born, y'all. I can't wait to start trying out this baby's looks myself.