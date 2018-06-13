If you keep up with the Kardashian family, then you know that all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have extra-adorable babies. I'm not sure if it's written in their DNA to have cute AF children, but here we are. And Khloé's little lady, True, is clearly no different. We've been blessed to see photos and videos of the newest Kardashian on Khloé's social media, and this morning, we've been gifted with another daily dose of cuteness. Khloé Kardashian's photo of True Thompson wearing a pink headband literally goes beyond my wildest imagination and will probably make you want to cry happy tears.

Let me set the scene up for you. Let's say you're scrolling through Instagram, procrastinating the start of your day, and you see a photo of a teeny, tiny baby. She's probably the cutest baby you've ever seen, and she's looking right into the camera and it feels like she's staring into your soul. But it only gets better, because she's wearing a lil' pink headband adorned with a few tiny flowers, and you see in the background of the photo a little pink and white sign (perhaps those are made of flowers, too, it's too far to tell) and it says "True." Yes, fam, you're looking at the most recent picture of True Thompson, and it is a sight to behold. Mama KoKo captioned the post, "💕Baby True 💕" and I mean, just look at this cutie:

BRB, WEEPING.

I find it actually unbelievable that little True is already two months old, and apparently, Khloé feels the same way. On June 11, she took to Twitter to share her disbelief with her fans. She wrote,

I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I'm on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I cant wait for the giggles!

THE GIGGLES, YOU GUYS. HOW COULD WE FORGET THE GIGGLES?!

In all honesty, there's pretty much nothing that True could do that wouldn't be cute. Take, for instance, this video of True Thompson in a tutu, where we see her spontaneously sneeze:

It's almost TOO cute, you guys. Keep in mind that if a regular, full-sized human sneezed, nobody would even look up. But when a baby does it? Literally award-winning.

We all knew just how much Khloé Kardashian wanted to be a mom, and now that her dream finally came True (see what I did there?), she couldn't be happier, and her tweet about her daughter being her best friend is pretty much sob-inducing. She wrote,

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel

Brief pause while I go text my mom real quick and tell her that she's my BFF and I love her.

And, while it seems that Khloé is all smiles with True, it seems that her relationship with Tristan has it's fair share of ups and downs after Thompson was involved in a reported cheating scandal leading up to True's birth.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s reps for comment on those reports, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

And in a report from People magazine, a source close to the couple admitted that True's parents are having difficulty trying to make things work, and that their relationship has been different ever since those reports were released:

She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed … Of course it’s hard for Khloé to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games. She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again.

But recently, we saw Khloé and Tristan together celebrating at a friend's birthday party, where sources told E! News that there was "no animosity," so perhaps these two are on the road to recovery.

Whatever the case may be, I just hope those photos and videos of True keep on comin'.