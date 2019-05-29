If you're a loyal Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan (oh hi!) then you know that the Kar-Jenner sibs are nothing if not supportive of each other's various business endeavors. And it looks like that encouraging nature has been passed down to the next generation. Case in point: The new video of True Thompson playing with a Kylie Skin gift bag. Khloé Kardashian hit up her Instagram Story on May 28 to share a bunch of clips of her 1-year-old baby girl toting around a pink swag bag from her Aunt Kylie Jenner's recent skincare launch, and trust me when I tell you that they are the cutest things you'll see all day.

In the first video, True is giving off some serious fly vibes in her light blue, long sleeve onesie and an adorable sideways baseball hat as she leans down to pick up the Kylie Skin bag.

"Bye!" she says to Mama Koko, as she waves and then turns to walk away with the bag, before accidentally dropping it (which is understandable considering it's pretty much half her size).

"Bye," Khloé says with a laugh.

In the second clip, True laughs and waves at the camera, before dropping her bag again and scooting off.

"You forgot your purse," Khloé tells her. "Get your bag."

True then returns to retrieve that baby, and then plops down on the floor to check out what's inside. Sadly, the video cuts off there so we don't get to see the big reveal. And, like, what's inside the bag, dolls? But the whole thing is just so stinkin' cute that it is seriously giving me a mad case of baby fever.

Check it out:

How much do you love this little munchkin? I could watch her play with her new "purse" all day, even though, at the same time, I'm also kinda jealous that she got a Kylie Skin swag bag and I didn't. I mean, I had finally recovered from not scoring an invite to the epic Kylie Skin launch party, and now this!

In case you forgot, on May 21, the makeup mogul hosted a star-studded pink party where guests glided on roller skates across the branded floor and snacked on pizza, pink sushi, and ramen served up in Kylie Skin containers.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Khloé was there to support her little sis, of course, and so was Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Check out Kylie's pinked-out fam supporting her at the event:

Slay, ladies!

A whole bunch of YouTubers were in the house, too, including David Dobrik, Patrick Starrr, Nikita Dragun, Gabriel Zamora, and James Charles, marking the 19-year-old makeup mogul's first public appearance following his massive falling out with fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook.

And while it doesn't look like True attended the event — it was probs past her bedtime, you know? — it's pretty clear from Khloé's videos that she is one of the biggest (littlest?) fans of Auntie Kylie's new skincare line.

And True apparently isn't the only Kylie Skin junkie, because if you click over to the company's website, you'll find that every single product except for the makeup wipes are completely sold out.

Kylie Skin

Well done, mama!