This Video Of Selena Gomez Trying To Twitch Her Nose Is Oddly Entertaining

OK, here's the thing: Life is hard, confusing and full of bad news, puzzling tough decisions, and endless conflict. For these reasons, it's worthwhile to watch this video of Selena Gomez trying to twitch her nose. Sometimes, you just have to pause the chaos and take a minute to eat up your favorite celebrity doing something so wonderfully human, so purely simple, so utterly silly and feel — if for but a brief moment — at ease. Sure, is that a completely loaded statement and probably too much investment in this silly video? Yeah. But, am I on to something? Also yeah.

Gomez and her friend took turns trying to wiggle each side of their noses in a candid Instagram video shared on Sunday, June 2. The video is admittedly kind of grainy and honestly — nothing remarkable happens. Gomez simply demonstrates how she can lift the side of her right nostril but struggles to do so with the left. Then, her friend gives it a go. Both fail. Both laugh. We all have fun.

It is worth noting that Gomez seems to be chilling in an extremely peaceful outdoor environment next to a coast (my guess is in California) while an obvious calm breeze blows through her hair. The video ends with a pan to a waterfront view. Gomez captioned the video, "I’m not sure why my mind went there?"

Frankly, I'm not either. But, I'm not mad.

In 15 hours and at the time of publication, the video garnered over seven million likes. Not bad for the second-most followed person on Instagram.

Part of what makes this post so appealing is that Gomez herself has taken a huge step back from social media in the past year. She's been known to jump on and off of Instagram, but made a formal announcement in September 2018 to expect way less of her in. Since then, she's only posted about 28 times to her feed with this nose twitch video being number 28 at the time of publication. I don't really know what the criteria is for Gomez to deem a picture or video worthy of being posted, but I'm glad this one made the cut.

In September, her "goodbye social media" post read:

... taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.

It was accompanied by this beaming photo of the "Bad Liar" singer:

The majority of those other 28 aforementioned posts are nods to her collaborations with Coach and PUMA. Most pictures feature Gomez either rocking sneakers and athletic gear or slouching with some sort of stylish purse or bag.

It just goes to show the people don't really care what Gomez does, they love her just the same. Keep us posted on that nose twitch girl, the masses are obviously invested.