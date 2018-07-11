All children are cute, but young Selena Gomez is really giving every toddler a run for their money. Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, just posted a throwback video of Gomez babbling away on the phone as a wee-one and it's weirdly making me feel maternal. (???) The video of Selena Gomez at 5 years old has all the makings of a perfect, nostalgic homemade video. The quality is grainy. Selena has pigtails. She's talking on a ginormous phone. In the beginning, her banter and responses are so funny and sassy you'd almost think she's faking the conversation or reading lines off a script. I don't know what it is about discovering celebrities were also normal human babies once, but it just gives me all the warm and fuzzies.

According to Teefey's caption, Gomez is actually talking to her mom in the video while she's at work. In their conversation, Gomez is essentially ticked off because her teacher is making her "do all this stuff again." (Ya know, like, homework for five-year-olds or something.) Some of my favorite lines from their convo include, "I'm gonna be crazy. You gotta help me over here," "You better, girl," and "You know what I get... a happy face." She truly has so much character and animation! I've watched it, like, too many times for comfort.

Teefey captioned the video:

Are you living for this?

Teefey's video comes at a particularly sweet time considering all eyes have been on Gomez this week anyway. Thanks to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, fans are low-key wondering how Gomez is holding up. Her and Bieber's long, tumultuous game of on-again, off-again seems to have officially come to a close, but the truth is the "Wolves" singer seems to be doing a-ok.

News broke about Baldwin and Bieber's engagement on July 7 and everyone lost their minds. One day later, Gomez appeared in a picture with her friend and assistant, Theresa Mingus, living her best life on a boat. Honestly, she's nothing but smiles.

If Gomez's world was rocked by the fast engagement, she sure isn't showing it. In fact, a source told E! News Gomez, out of everyone, probably could have expected something like this. The insider said,

Elite Daily reached out to Gomez's team about the report at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In all sincerity, Gomez has been on a clear, upward swing. After taking a "break" from fame in March, (possibly due to the pretty public conflicts with Bieber and her mom), Gomez is nothing but smiles, sincerity, and positivity. Plus, she's now hanging out on yachts while Bieber's somewhere off proposing to someone else and her relationship with Teefey is clearly in a much better place if this throwback video is anything to go by.

If we could all just channel the confidence, inner strength, and truly gorgeous eyelashes of 5-year-old Selena Gomez, the world would be a much better place. Don't ya think?

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV