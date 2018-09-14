If you've been up to date on the feud between Kanye West and Drake, then you're probably aware that Yeezy has been doing his very best to try and iron things out between the two rappers. And now, he's roping one of his children into the mix, which is a pretty excellent tactic, because it's very difficult to stay mad when there's an adorable toddler on the receiving end of things. But if I'm being honest, this video of North West singing Drake's "In My Feelings" will make you wish that the two rappers would just hug it out and make up already.

There's a ton of beef going on between Kanye and Drake, but maybe — just maybe — the newest white flag that Kanye is raising will help make things right.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, Kanye West posted a video on Instagram of his 5-year-old daughter, North, singing the lyrics to Drake's popular song, "In My Feelings." In the video, we see little North in a bright yellow dress (adorable) and wearing lipstick (kind of questioning that), singing the lyrics, "KiKi, do you love me?"

My damn heart, you guys.

She continued singing, but the rest of lyrics are clearly improvised, with North sort of making adorable little mumblings instead of actually singing words:

She's so precious!

We're going to totally overlook the whole makeup-on-a-toddler thing, and focus more on why this video is pretty important for West to have posted.

Earlier this month, there was some speculation regarding the fact that Drake's"KiKi" was actually Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian. After a video of DJ Akademiks and Nick Cannon appeared on popular Instagram account The Shade Room, speculating that the two had perhaps hooked up in the past, Kim denied the accusations on Instagram, writing, "Never happened. End of story."

Then, just days after the reported rumors surfaced, Kanye West took to Twitter to post a series of apologies to Drake, seemingly trying to quash the feud that's been going on for quite some time. In the early morning hours of Sept. 5. West sent "good energy and love" to Drake on Twitter:

West went on to post several more tweets, apologizing for not offering Drake an opportunity to work on the song, "Lift Yourself," and then mentioned the biggest source of their reported feud: the fact that it was speculated that West was the one who told Pusha T about Drake's reported child. Elite Daily reached out to Drake's team for comment on the baby rumors at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Sept. 5, West wrote,

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. ... I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.

Kanye is clearly extending the olive branch to Drake many times over, and is doing his best to start some sort of reconciliation between the two, so I really have to hand it to him for trying so hard.

And now that there's an adorable little girl trying to help make things right, there's no way that this isn't tugging at Drake's heartstrings.

Well played, Mr. West. Well played.