If you have no idea what's going on in the White House right now, don't worry you're not alone. Everyone's a little confused, and now Twitter (what else would it be) has blessed us with some footage that won't clear things up at all. This video of Mike Pence copying Donald Trump is just so bizarre, but also so hilarious.

A video is going around that shows Vice President Pence appearing to copy President Trump during a Wednesday, June 6 meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters for a hurricane planning briefing. In the video you can see Trump sitting next to Melania Trump (btw, welcome back), and Pence is on the other side of him. At one point, for no apparent reason, Trump takes his water bottle off the table and places it on the floor. Immediately, Pence does the same with his water bottle.

Uhm.

I mean.

What?

First things first, it's pretty odd for Trump to randomly put his bottle on the floor. Is there someone down there who needs it? It's not like it was blocking his view of the rest of the table. So that's a weird action on its own, but for Pence to then copy that bizzare action is just about the strangest thing I've ever seen. Don't get me wrong, I watched it about 100 times and it didn't get any less funny, but I would really like to know what's going on.

Here, see if you can make heads or tails of it:

What in the world...

Obviously Twitter was all over it.

An overwhelming amount of people think that the game of monkey see, monkey do, was some sort of secret code between the president and vice president. If that's the case, let me offer some advice: next time come up with something you won't be mocked relentlessly for on the Internet.

What's going on in the video is Grade-A hijinks, but some people were too distracted by Melania to appreciate it, as the first lady has been M.I.A. for almost a month. The first lady "disappeared" on May 10, and on May 14, the White House announced that she'd undergone a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. After recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Melania returned to the White House on May 19. After a few weeks under the radar, she made an appearance at a White House event for Gold Star families on June 4, but Wednesday's meeting was the first time she's been spotted outside of the White House. Twitter, over the shock of seeing her again, couldn't help but notice she was looking a little... stiff. Did she not see the tomfoolery going on?

But seriously, welcome back Melania.

Just before the June 6 meeting with the National Response Coordination Center (no the coordination joke is not lost on me) where Melania finally came out from the cover of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Trump sent a tweet calling out how "unfair" and "vicious" the "fake news media" has been to Melania in her absence. He wrote,

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!

I mean he could have tweeted that a little sooner, don't you think? Melania was about to appear in a cloud of smoke and squash all the rumors anyway. Why bother? Personally, I feel kind of bad for the first lady. Her reemergence into society totally got overshadowed by Trump and Pence's little shenanigans. Really, how can you compete with the sheer ridiculousness of that? They'll never do anything as hilarious again.

Thanks for the comic relief guys. Now, back to your regularly scheduled dystopian programming.