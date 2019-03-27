Life was so much simpler before the internet. You didn't have to worry about your profile picture, accidentally replying all in an email, or catching a video of your ex-husband's bachelor party despite your best efforts to move on as a literal duchess. There's a video of Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson's bachelor party and, miserably enough, his friends low-key dragged Meghan into it. Never underestimate the idiocy that goes down at a bachelor party. It knows no bounds.

Prior to Meghan's new life with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, she was married to American film director and producer Trevor Engelson. The two wed when Meghan was 30 years old in 2011 and ended their marriage just two years later. Elle magazine reports the split seemed sudden to the public considering they were together for seven years prior to their wedding. Whatever the reason, Meghan went on to star in the hit TV series Suits for seven seasons up until her engagement to Prince Harry.

Since then, Engelson has also moved on and married a woman named Tracey Kurland. Their wedding was reportedly back in October 2018, and Engelson must have previously celebrated his bachelor party with a group of his guy friends in Miami. Unfortunately for, like, everyone, one of his friend's speeches was videotaped and has made its way to the general public. In the video shared by The Daily Mail, a group of guys stand arm in arm while one friend "toasts" Engelson.

I mean, at least I think that's what he thought he was doing. In reality, he just said a lot of weird things about royalty and then everyone laughed.

The man started, "This right here... this right here is to royalty, you know what I'm saying? Royalty won, royalty lost... But regardless baby, we got to keep going!"

... I don't get it either.

But, he didn't stop there. After a lot of hugging and cheering, the man continued, "If it wasn't for Trev, I wouldn't believe that I could marry a future princess, so now, I gotta… what princess is available now?"

Can someone take the booze from that man, please? Or, better yet, can someone turn off that camera? There's a reason bachelor and bachelorette parties historically come with a "what happens here stays here" rule. It's probably better for everyone (Trevor, Meghan, Harry, Tracey, aka, that man talking) if this video never made it to the public. Engelson is seen smiling and hugging, but remains fairly silent otherwise.

Meanwhile, Meghan is somewhere in the UK about to give birth to a royal heir, so that's fine. She effectively closed the chapter on her life in the States the moment she said yes to Prince Harry. Since then, she's been swooped up in a radically different lifestyle, traveling the world to visit Commonwealth countries, hanging out with the queen, and rocking fancy hats — I mean — fascinators.

If she does see this video, maybe she'll have a sense of humor about it. Or maybe she's busy sipping herbal tea and munching on crumpets in a palace. Who knows?