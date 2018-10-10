Having your ex move on is always tough. Having your ex move on with actual royalty? I can't even imagine how tough that would be. It sounds like a pretty unbelievable thing to have happen to any normal human on the planet, but for Meghan Markle's ex husband, it's reality. While I'd probably cope by watching the royal wedding on repeat and throwing popcorn at the television screen, he's actually decided to move on with his life. In fact, Meghan Markle's ex Trevor Engelson's wedding to nutritionist and heiress Tracey Kurland just took place in Hidden Hills, California on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The wedding "seemed like a small, casual but intimate affair—a world away from Markle's large, highly formal ceremony in England. The bride and groom looked so much in love and very happy together," a guest told The Daily Mail. "The whole event was so them." Um, yeah... I guess I could see how a "casual but intimate affair" would be pretty wildly different from a full-blown royal wedding.

And, while Kurland doesn't hold any official royal titles, her family definitely has some royalty-level dough. In addition to being a nutritionist, The Daily Mail reports Kurland is an heiress to her mortgage lender father's $200 million fortune. Not the worst family to marry into, right?

Engelson, a movie producer most notably behind flicks like License to Wed, Remember Me, and All About Steve, popped the question while visiting Napa with his bae on June 1. Yep, that's right. They were only engaged for four months! They started dating in November 2017, according to E! News.

The Daily Mail reported that Engelson, 41, announced his engagement to Kurland a few months ago in a private Instagram post of an image of her diamond ring-clad hand resting on his shoulder along with the caption, "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party."

On the work front, Engelson has been busy working on his new "fictional" project, which is currently being produced by Fox. "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder," his pitch reads. "Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level." Hmm... sounds eerily familiar, don't you think?

While Engelson's marriage to Markle only lasted for just under two years, the couple actually dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot in Jamaica.

Honestly, maybe the fact that he's not doing the whole dating-for-seven-years thing with Kurland is a healthy sign for their marriage! Whether or not their marriage does last, I really wish Engelson and Kurland the best. It can't be easy for your ex to marry into royalty — or to follow in Markle's footsteps as a bride.

