If you're not over Harry and Meghan's beautiful nuptials yet, don't worry, because neither am I. And, apparently, neither is the dude who married them on that fateful day in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry (AKA the dude who married them), the couple is just as happily in love IRL as they appear to be in pictures and interviews. So grab a box of tissues, people, because Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry's quote about Harry and Meghan is about to launch you into a whirlwind of happy tears.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Curry revealed he knew how much the couple loved each other the minute he finished giving his now-famous sermon on "the power of love."

“They look at each other like they love each other," he said. "I remember thinking after the sermon, once I preached the sermon, I said, ‘These two people love each other.' They look at each other, and their love brought the rest of us together.”

He added, “Their love, even if it was just for a few moments, showed us the power of what unselfish love that gives itself to another can actually do."

For those of you who don't necessarily remember which sermon I'm referring to, let me give you a little refresher. Here's an excerpt:

There’s power in love. Do not underestimate it. Anyone who has ever fallen in love, knows what I mean. But think about love in any form or experience of it. It actually feels good to be loved, and to express love. There is something right about it. And there’s a reason. An old medieval poem says it: ‘Where true love is found, God himself is there.’ There’s power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will. And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together, whether on mountaintops of happiness and through valleys of hardship. Love is strong as death. It’s flashes are flashes of fire. Many waters cannot quench love. Love can see you through! There’s power in love.

In the Us Weekly interview, Curry also included some spiritual advice for the newlyweds on their life moving forward.

“The truth is, if you’re involved in the work of trying to make a better world, you need a relationship with a power greater than yourself in order to help you do that, because you’re going to try to change the world and to change lives," he advised. "You’re going to encounter resistance. It’s not going to be easy. It doesn’t happen overnight, and the truth is, you need a God behind you, because the resistance ahead of you is going to be real. Finding ways to cultivate a spiritual life that informs and enables your life of service, that’s what makes it possible.”

He also added in the interview that leaning on other good people in their lives could make the process go more smoothly. “Doing it together with other people of goodwill, whatever their faith, other people of goodwill, because they’re out there," he continued. "There are more good people in this world than bad ones.”

Congrats to the happy couple and here's to hoping that they move forward with Curry's advice in mind.

