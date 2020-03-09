This Video Of Meghan & Harry's PDA At The Mountbatten Music Festival Will Break You

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's final appearances as senior royals have been fashionable and full of sweet moments. As the couple prepare for the next chapter of their life, the Sussexes fulfilled a week-long series of events in the U.K. and proved their love for each other remains so strong. This video of Meghan and Harry's PDA at one at the Mountbatten Music Festival will give you all the feels.

All eyes have been on Meghan and Harry since they returned to the United Kingdom from Canada, where they have been living with their son, Archie, since January. Meghan and Harry's post-royal transitional period is set to begin on April 1.

On March 7, Meghan and Harry attended the Mountbatten Music Festival, which marked their second public appearance together since announcing their decision to step back as senior royals and work to become "financially independent."

The two wowed in red ensembles and their smiles radiated pure joy. A brief moment of PDA was caught on camera, and showed just how much Meghan and Harry adore and lean on each other.

After making a grand entrance, Meghan gently touched Harry's arm as he waved to the crowd. As event attendees gave them a standing ovation, Harry and Meghan reached for each other's hand, and the way they embraced spoke volumes about their relationship. The couple wouldn't stop squeezing and caressing each other's hand. Watch the tender moment below.

Despite facing a lot of public backlash over their decision to live a more private life, Harry has made it clear that his wife and son are his main priority. Harry defended his decision during a speech on Jan. 19, saying: "I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

Meghan and Harry later shared in a statement on their website that they "will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son."

Royal fans may be seeing less of Meghan and Harry come April, but at least they've gone out on a high note with gorgeous pictures and videos that show just how in love they are.