All eyes will be on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan as they make their final round of engagements as senior royals throughout March. Harry and Meghan, who have been living in Canada since their big decision to step back from royalty, will spend time in the United Kingdom over the next few weeks. If you've been wondering if baby Archie will go back to the U.K. with Meghan and Harry so you can see how much he's grown over the past few months, the reported answer will be a little disappointing.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Feb. 17 that March would be the last month of Harry and Meghan's duties as senior royals. The couple will then begin their transitional period, which includes "an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties."

With so many changes about to take place, inquiring minds have wondered if there will be any coveted Archie sightings when Meghan and Harry return to the United Kingdom. Now, The Times reports Meghan and Harry will leave Archie in Canada as they embark on the last of their engagements as senior royals. Buckingham and Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

"The news will be disappointing for the queen and the royal family, who are understood to be 'very sad' that they have seen so little of Archie since his birth," The Times reports.

While many fans hoped to get another glimpse of Archie with his parents across the pond, Meghan and Harry have already made it crystal clear the safety of their 9-month-old is their number one priority. "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son," the couple explained on their website.

Royal fans may have to wait to see how Archie has grown, but it's all for good reason as Meghan and Harry just want the best for their son.