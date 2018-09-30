The week's headlines have been dominated by the hearings of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and Saturday Night Live launched Season 44 of the show on Saturday, Sept. 29 with a parody on the very different demeanors that Kavanaugh and Ford presented during the proceedings. In comparison to a cool and collected Ford, people couldn't help but notice that Kavanaugh seemed well, more than a little worked up during his hearing, and this video of Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh on SNL is spot-on. There's crying, ranting, and everything in between, and this impression is pretty much guaranteed to make you LOL.

Saturday night's skit focused on Kavanaugh's very emotional account of an alleged sexual assault that Ford claims happened during a high school party during the 1980s. For his part, Kavanaugh has "categorically and unequivocally [denied] this allegation" in a statement, and he continued to dismiss Ford's testimony during the hearing. Elite Daily reached out to Kavanaugh's camp for further comment on the allegations, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

During the hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27, viewers couldn't help but notice that Kavanaugh's account of what happened was scattered with sniffles, tears, shouting, and even the suggestion that the Clintons were behind the allegations. This was at odds with a very calm and steady Ford, who gave a measured and seemingly credible testimony. True to form, SNL decided to do what it does best and made light of the whole situation with Matt Damon at the skit's helm.

In the hilarious sketch, Sen. Chuck Grassley (played by Alex Moffat) appears to dismiss Ford's testimony as he starts things off by welcoming "hero" Brett Kavanaugh to the stand.

A visibly distressed Kavanaugh (played by Damon) strides in, choking back tears as he warns the senators that he's about to go from an 11 to a 15 "real quick." He informs the committee that he wrote his statement “while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos" before delving into his love of beer (Damon even shotguns a can of water for good measure).

"Dr. Ford has no evidence – none," Damon rails, alluding to Ford's allegation that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and attempted to assault her during a high school party.

He then references his alibi, aka his high school calendars that he claims prove that he was not at a party the night of the alleged attack. “And meanwhile, I’ve got these calendars," he shouts. "These beautiful creepy calendars. I’m lifting weights with P.J. and Squee. But you don’t care about that, do you? You just want to humiliate me in front of my wife, my parents, and Alyssa freaking Milano?”

Referencing Kavanaugh's promise that "You'll never get me to quit," Damon's version of Kavanaugh screams at the committee, "I'm not backing down. I don't know the meaning of the word stop."

Other highlights of the skit include Kate McKinnon as a very convincing Sen. Lindsey Graham (Pushing down her prosthetic jowls, she fumes, "You put this man on the Supreme Court now. No vote, no discussion. You give him a damn robe and you let him do whatever the hell he wants") as well as Pete Davidson, who plays Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and questions Damon's Kavanaugh about certain compromising entries in his yearbook.

Needless to say, Twitter is having a heyday.

Skits and jokes aside, Kavanaugh is continuing his journey towards claiming a seat on the highest court in the country after the Senate Judiciary Committee decided to push Kavanaugh's confirmation through to the full Senate on Friday, Sept. 28. Considering that a vote could confirm Kavanaugh's fate as early as Tuesday, Oct. 2, you'll just have to wait and see what happens.