Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner appeared on the season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sept. 11 with her mom, Kris Jenner. The three legit icons sat around and chatted about KyKy's little girl Stormi (of course), while DeGeneres marveled over the youngest Kar-Jenner's quick trip from launching a beauty line to billionaire status in just four short years. Later in the ep, the makeup mogul brought out a surprise guest, and you have to see the video of Kylie Jenner and Stormi doing an interview together because it is next-level adorable.

But before we get to Stormi, let's back up for a sec and revisit Kylie's remarks about finding happiness, because girlfriend got deep after DeGeneres asked her how having so much money has changed her.

"It made me realize that I could get a new car anytime I want, but that happiness only lasts so long," Kylie explained. "So I realized at a young age how important it is to find happiness in, like, my baby now, and relationships, and stuff like that."

"Your mom," Kris then added, because of course she did.

I just really love the relationship between these two.

My fave moment from this part of the interview, though, was when DeGeneres started teasing Kylie about her super-long, braided ponytail.

"Are you gonna jump rope with that hair, what's happening?" DeGeneres asked, as she picked up the braid and started swinging it around. "Look how long that is. Little Stormi could jump rope!"

She's not wrong. You can see the whole thing in action here:

Afterward, Kylie and Stormi answered a bunch of "Ellen’s Burning Questions," and here's what we learned. For starters, the biggest mess Stormi has made to date apparently involves the colorful candy that's supposed to melt in your mouth but not in your hands.

"Recently, she’s really into M&M’s. She gets the M&M’s and she melts them in her hands," Kylie revealed, looking down at her daughter who was sitting happily in her lap. "And then you put them all over my white couch."

TBH, I think that couch looks kind of cool. I bet the could they could make a killing selling it on eBay.

Kylie also revealed that one of her strangest fears is... dust in a cup. And, like, what?

"I don't know why," she offered. "It's like one of my pet peeves is when there's a lot of dust in a cup and it's getting in my system."

I'mma just blow past that and move onto the reality star's answer about how Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, smells.

"He takes a shower in the morning usually so he smells like fresh shower and fresh cologne," she said, before later circling back to add: "Wait, he also smells like weed a lot."

Mad props to The Ellen Show for this truly bizarre graphic. I mean, it looks like Stormi is literally trying to block out her mom's answer.

Speaking of which, here's how KyKy's mini-me Stormi answered the question, "Who loves you the most?"

Classic.

Watch the whole amazing thing go down here: