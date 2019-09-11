Remember August? Yeah, me neither. I mean, I know it's only Sept. 11 and all, but those carefree, pre-Labor Day weeks just feel like a billion years ago already. What you'll prob recall, though, is that on Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner turned 22. And she celebrated the milestone by cruising around Europe on a 300-foot mega-yacht. Which is such a coincidence, because that's exactly how I spent my last birthday. BAHAHAHA #not. Anyhoo, there was one family member who wasn't summoned for the bash. And Kris Jenner's reaction to not being invited to Kylie's birthday party at first is classic Kris. Don't worry, the brilliant momager eventually managed to talk her way into an invite — which is not at all surprising, because of course she did.

Like I said, classic Kris.

OK, so here's what happened. See, Kylie decided to ring in the big 2-2 by chartering a $250 million "super-yacht" and taking a bunch of her closest friends and family members — including Travis Scott and daughter Stormi — away with her on a European vacay. If you followed along with this trip on social media, you know that Mama Kris was most definitely there. But when she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Sept. 10, Kris revealed that while she did, in fact, end up on the boat — which was called "Tranquility" and featured a luxe master suite plus nine additional guest cabins that could accommodate as many as 22 guests — KyKy initially neglected to include her mama on her guest list.

Aw, tear.

Kris dropped the big truth-bomb after Cordon told her on the show that he heard she bought Kylie a trip on a yacht for her b-day.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

"She decided to celebrate her birthday on a boat," Kris quickly corrected. "I'm not that nice."

Lol.

"Did you join her on this yacht?" Corden then asked. To which Kris replied, "Hell, yes!"

The Keeping Up With The Kardahsians star then went on to explain that she actually had to earn her spot on-board Kylie's birthday ship by convincing the makeup mogul she needed her mother — who is an experienced European traveler, of course — to act as tour guide.

"I didn’t want her to do it for the first time — you know, she’s been to Europe for work, like for a day or two. But she’s never gone for a vacation," Kris explained. "So I convinced her first that she needed me on the trip, and then we went and had a really good time."

Such a genius!

If you saw the amazing trip recap video that Kylie that shared on Instagram, you know there was lots of dancing and diving and backflipping off the boat. Plus, Kris gifted her daughter with a gorgeous yellow Hermès Birkin bag that the Daily Mail estimated set her back a cool $25,000.

"I’m so amazingly blessed to have you as my daughter," Kris told Kylie at one point during the video.

And vice versa. I'm sure.