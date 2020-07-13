There was once a time when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable. They lived together under one roof, Woods was always by Jenner's side in her reality show Life of Kylie, and Jenner used to even have a lip kit shade named after her former bestie called "Jordy." To fans, the pair seemed like they were going to be friends for life, but that all changed in February 2019 when the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal happened. The entire Kardashian family cut ties with Woods once they heard rumors she kissed Khloé Kardashian's ex. After her fallout with Jenner, Woods seemingly made a new friend in Megan Thee Stallion and that's why this video of Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion hanging out has fans confused, wondering what the dynamic between these famous friends truly is.

On July 11, Megan went on Instagram Live to chat with fans, who were surprised to see Jenner lounging by the pool with her. "We're going live!" Jenner gushed as she popped into frame. The pair seemed friendly, as they posed for the camera before rapper Tory Lanez joined them.

The summer after Woods' drama with the Kardashians, she and Megan hung out on a number of occasions and documented it all on social media. "Nah forrrreal she’s the one," Woods captioned a clip of the pair in August 2019.

Considering Jenner and Woods' complicated history, many fans questioned why Megan was hanging out with the makeup mogul when she was supposedly friends with Woods.

"Megan was hangin with Kylie last night...what happened to Jordyn?" one fan asked.

"Megan hanging with Kylie Jenner is a lil 2 friendly for me WASNT you hanging with Jordyn?" another tweeted.

Fans claimed Megan was "betraying" Woods by hanging out with Jenner and even went so far as to call her a "fake friend."

Meanwhile, others didn't see a problem at all. They defended Megan, saying she's a grown adult who can hang out with whoever she likes, and just because Jenner and Woods had a fallout, that doesn't mean Megan has to pick sides.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Woods' hangouts with Megan were so public, Jenner is probably well aware of their friendship, and seeing as she doesn't seem to have an issue with it, fans shouldn't, either.