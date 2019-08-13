Well, this is an interesting plot twist. After Jordyn Woods and her former bestie Kylie Jenner broke up following the now infamous Tristan Thompson scandal, it looks like there is a new BFF in town. Jordyn Woods' photos with Megan Thee Stallion have her fans really excited and happy for her, considering all of the extremely public drama that has gone down between her and the Kardashians. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans watched in wonder as Woods swiftly exited production and moved out of Jenner's house following reports that Thompson cheated on Khloé with her, but it looks like with the support of Stallion she is finding her social feet again. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson's teams for comment on the scandal but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You guys know Stallion as the rapper who joined Nicki Minaj for the song "Hot Girl Summer." She's confident, fierce, hilarious, and gives off a "don't mess with me" attitude I can spot a mile away because I'm so envious of it. On Aug. 11, Woods posted a video of herself and Stallion belting the lyrics to Drake and Chris Brown's new song, "No Guidance." While the video itself isn't anything particularly remarkable, Woods accompanying tweet seems super intentional.

Woods tweeted, "nah forrrreal she’s the one @ theestallion."

Hm... that sure sounds like there's a new bestie in town.

The next day Stallion popped on Instagram to post two pictures of Woods and herself posing in a bedroom. The glam shots are very reminiscent of the kind of pics Woods and Jenner used to take together, but then again, this might just be how celebrity women show off their friendships (mainly, in note-worthy fashion, full glam hair and makeup, and sultry poses in expensive-looking houses).

Stallion captioned her two photos "Real Hot girl sh*t."

Fans are loving this new friendship and seem to be especially excited for Woods. People commented on Stallion's Instagram post with all kinds of messages of support. They wrote things like, "Jordyn... you never needed Kylie babe. Keep this same energy," and "Jordyn found her people."

Twitter is loving the new duo, too. Tons of Woods' followers showed an outpour of support on her tweet.

Meanwhile, Jenner has doubled-down on her friendship with Stassie Karanikolaou and recently took a whole squad, including Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, on a wild vacation to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin summer collection. If Woods and Jenner are missing each other, you wouldn't know it from their social media accounts.

During one of the final episodes of Season 16 of KUWTK, Jenner told her sister Khloé she felt like the "Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason," adding she felt there was a part of her that "needed to grow without Jordyn."

"Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others," she said.

By the looks of Stallion and Woods growing friendship, it looks like everyone is moving on, for real.