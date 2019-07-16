This might come as a surprise, but I'm not an A-list celebrity. I don't actually know what it's like to be scrutinized day in and day out. While it's easy for me to sit on my Instagram perch and judge from afar, I imagine the pressures of producing high-quality content that is going to yield the kind of positive response any normal human would want from their fanbase is hard. Perhaps no one understands this more than the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie Jenner's response to a troll body-shaming Stassie Karanikolaou, her most-current BFF, underlines this point. Don't come for Kylie. Don't come for Kylie's friends. They are just out here doing them and everyone else can take a damn seat.

Karanikolaou is part of the lucky posse currently enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime vacation courtesy of Kylie Skin, Jenner's new skincare line. Jenner has whisked a select few off to an undisclosed tropical location where they are going in on luxury living. Based on Jenner's Instagram stories and her friends' posts, fans know the crew is enjoying endless amounts of swag, merch, food, bevies, spa treatments, the pool, the beach, and more. The house alone is the kind of thing dreams are made of. Truly, it's all jaw-dropping, even for the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

The trip is curating some grade-A Insta content for Jenner and her friends, which includes tons and tons of bikini photos. Karanikolaou and Jenner have been busy posting loads of #twinning pics rocking similar ensembles throughout the entire trip. On Monday, July 15, Jenner went a little wild on the front of a boat, posting loads of bathing-suit photos from extreme angles with lots and lots of wind. Meanwhile, Karanikolaou snapped this photo inside one of the home's stunning bathrooms.

It's a vibe. No denying it.

Alas, this is the real world and haters are everywhere. Someone took it upon themselves to pipe in from their own Instagram perch with the nasty comment: "Stass, I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered."

First of all — weird flex calling her "Stass." Second of all — stop body-shaming women.

Karanikolaou took the heat in stride, responding, "uhhh the photo would've looked altered if i DID take the rippling out." Jenner also had her back. The cosmetics mogul wasted no time jumping in to defend her friend. Jenner wrote: "leave her thick thighs and phat p*ssy out of this!!!!!!" She also added, "beautiful inside and out."

Message received.

Honestly, this is how I think everyone should vacation with their best friend: in matching outfits, sipping sponsored cocktails, with the strength and following of a million-billion fans. (It's just that easy, right?)

If you think one little nasty comment is going to slow the sexy-photos from these BFFs, think again. This trip was designed for Jenner and her friends to flaunt what they've got (which includes money, beauty products, and tons and tons of fashion). It would be an honor to snap my own bikini photo in this mansion — haters be damned.

I imagine it's hard to keep someone down when they're flying high on that Kylie Skin private jet.