Welcome back to the YouTube world, Kylie Jenner! Full-time YouTube stars upload multiple videos per week, but that's not the case for Kylie Jenner, who's busy running Kylie Cosmetics, starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and being a mom to Stormi. Since Kylie does YouTube on the side, fans appreciate any video they get from the star. But when Kylie does post a video, they know it's going to be good. Exhibit A: In February 2018, the star surprised everyone by uploading a video where she announced that she had a baby. (Remember, no one even knew she was pregnant.) Exhibit B: In June, Kylie uploaded a day-in-the-life video where she gave fans an inside look at Kylie Cosmetics. Now after a month since her last upload, Kylie Jenner has returned with yet another surprising video. The video of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian doing their makeup drunk is a lot to take in. Like, I'm literally speechless.

As I said, Kylie Jenner is no ordinary YouTuber. You might think Kylie did this video in order to participate in some YouTube challenge, but nope, there's another reason she decided to get drunk with her sister for a video.

On Aug. 10, Kylie turns 22 years old, and she's celebrating by releasing a Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection. Kylie decided to give her fans a sneak peak of the collection by posting a video of herself and Khloé using the new makeup products from Kylie Cosmetics for a video.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Throughout the 20-minute-video, Kylie and Khloé take several shots of tequila. While it definitely added a layer of comedy, I think Kylie and Khloé would have been just as hilarious if they were sober. I mean, they don't have a reality show for nothing! If you've ever seen KUWTK, you know that not a single episode is boring. It was so nice to see Kylie and Khloé being so carefree in this YouTube video.

Even before the sisters began doing their makeup, Kylie said, "This is going to be the best video of all time."

Honestly, I agree!

In the beginning of the video, they Facetime Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, who took one look at the sisters and said, "Wait, Khloe looks so f*cking crazy," which made Khloé pull a hilarious face. (I would react the same way, Khloé.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR5tcPkifgw

They also call Khloe's friend Malika Haqq, and later on, the sisters get a Facetime call from Kim Kardashian. I'm warning you, once you get to this part of the video, it would probably be best to turn your volume down because Kylie and Khloé get really loud. They shout, "It's Kimberly Kardashian-West!"

They also got a chance to talk to Saint and North, and the best part about it was that Kim said she wanted to call Kylie and Khloé because North was watching YouTube videos of them right before. How cute is that?

Towards the end of the video, Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble stops by, as well as Sofia Richie. The more the merrier!

Do yourself a favor and hop onto Kylie's YouTube channel, because trust me, it's entertaining AF!