It's hard to believe it's been over six months now since former BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods cut ties after Woods reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson back in February. While there have been plenty of ups and downs since then — with hints at a possible reconciliation between the former besties — things haven't been looking too promising lately, as Jenner has chosen to focus on her other friendships. Not only did Jenner recently unfollow Woods on Instagram, but a new report saying that the reason Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s friendship is reportedly so strong now appears to majorly shade Woods. In other words, I wouldn't hold my breath for a friendly reunion anytime in the near future.

Before Tristan-gate, Jenner and Woods were pretty much attached at the hip. Not only did they live together in Jenner's pad and go on vacations together, but they also both took care of Jenner's baby, Stormi. I mean, they even had a commitment ceremony that was filmed in Life of Kylie, so you know they were tight. However, that all changed when reports emerged that Thompson had kissed Woods at a party. Since Thompson was dating Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian at the time, Jenner had her former BFF move out of her house and effectively cut ties with her. Recently, Jenner has made hanging out with other famous friends — like Heather Sanders, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie — a priority.

According to People's inside source, getting close with Richie has reportedly made Jenner realize what her friendship with Woods was missing.

"Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama," the source told People. "She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that."

In addition to her loyalty, Jenner also apparently appreciates that the model isn't a "user."

"Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet," the source continued. "Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Whelp, that doesn't sound promising for the future of Kylie and Jordyn's friendship, and other sources recently hinted that Jenner appeared to be ready to cut ties with her former bestie for good.

A week earlier on Saturday, July 27, numerous news outlets reported that Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram because she felt that Jordyn was "very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie" and Kylie was "just over it," per People.

"Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be," an inside source told the publication. "It was starting to bug Kylie."

The source described the move as the "last step to break away from Jordyn," continuing, "She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life."

Still, it appears that Woods hasn't given up all hope of reconciling with Jenner. "I love her. That's my homie," she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK just a few days later.

She continued, "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Only time will tell what happens between these former friends in the future, but I'd probably rule out a reconciliation for now.