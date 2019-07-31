Following the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 finale, Jordyn Woods is providing her perspective on the aftermath of her kiss with Tristan Thompson. In a cover story interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., the influencer talked about all of the Thompson and Kardashian drama that became the main plotline of the end of the show's latest season. Jordyn Woods' comments about wanting to make up with Kylie Jenner make it clear that even though the Kardashian-Jenner family seems pretty done with her, she hopes that too shall pass and that she and her former bestie can reunite.

Woods told the outlet that Thompson kissing her after a night of partying left her in a state of "shock." As fans of the Kardashians well know, Khloé Kardashian broke up with Thompson after she learned he kissed Woods. Woods' relationship with the family was ruined because when given the opportunity to tell Kardashian what had happened, she didn't say anything. Things were made irreparable on Kardashian's end when Woods did an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk before she reached out to Kardashian to apologize. Woods elaborated on this particular issue in her interview with Cosmo. More on that later.

"I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen,'" Woods said of Thompson kissing her in a moment that she claims came out of the blue. "I told him, 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.'"

Woods said she needed time to process the fact that Thompson tried to hook up with her. The shock of it, according to Woods, made her retreat into her shell.

"I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?" she said. "How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Now, she's hoping she will have the opportunity to make things right with Kylie Jenner.

"I love her. That's my homie," she said of her former best friend, who no longer follows her on Instagram. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

The first hint that Jenner might be willing to reconcile with Woods down the road came in the KUWTK Season 16 finale. When Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé took a girls' trip to Palm Springs following the cheating scandal, Kim posted a video that could easily have been interpreted by the internet as shade toward Woods. The next morning, Jenner tearfully asked her older sisters not to bully Woods, who she said was clearly "going through it" following all of the drama. Their friendship was badly hurt by Thompson and Woods' actions, but Jenner clearly still cared for Woods' wellbeing. So that's one glimmer of hope that the two could be friends again one day.

In a Season 17 teaser for KUWTK, however, Khloé Kardashian asked Jenner if she missed Woods. Jenner's answer was pretty surprising.

"So Jordyn, do you miss her, wanna be friends with her?" Kardashian asked.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody," Jenner responded.

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together," she continued. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.' And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

There could come a day when Jenner and Woods are on good terms again, but based on Jenner's response to Kardashian's question, it seems like the two might never get back to what they used to have, no matter how badly Woods wants reconciliation.