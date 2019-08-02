It's officially Leo season, and one of the most well-known celebrity Leos' birthday is upon us. That's right, Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday is Saturday, Aug. 10, and how else would the youngest Jenner sister celebrate than by releasing a new Kylie Cosmetics collection? If you're wondering what's in the Kylie Cosmetics 2019 Birthday Collection then you're in luck. The star revealed the entire collection on her personal Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 1.

This year, Kylie's Birthday Collection seems to be revolved around none other than money. Because I mean, when you're reportedly the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes, what else would you revolve your 22nd birthday collection around? In typical Kylie (and Leo) fashion, the collection is not only money-themed, but very flashy, glittery, and -- dare I say — over the top (even for Kylie). All of the packaging for the 14-piece collection is decorated with the Kyle Cosmetics logo in hot pink and hundred dollar bills, of course.

While the new collection brings back some Kylie Cosmetics favorites, like the "Kylie" lip kit shade (but this time in velvet), it also brings in some new products, like the brand's first-ever liquid eyeliner and face primer. If you'd like a full look at the entire collection before it launches on Kylie's birthday on Aug. 10, then read on to see all of the cash crops that are about to drop.

You're Money Baby Eyeshadow Palette

Kylie's new birthday eyeshadow palette contains 16 shades of pink and green hues in velvet, matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The shadows range from shades like "22 Candles," a magenta metallic, to "Stacks," an olive green matte, and "Time Is Money," a rose gold shimmer.

Liquid Eyeliner In Black

On Aug. 10, Kylie will release her first-ever liquid eyeliner in black. The liner has a sharp, pointed, felt tip for that extra-precise winged liner look she's known to rock.

Face Primer

Kylie's new birthday collection brings another first for Kylie Cosmetics with her new Face Primer. In Kylie's Instagram Stories, she lathered the primer on her forearm, where it looks to have dried to a moisturizing, dewy finish.

Three Lipstick Bullets

The new collection brings three new matte bullet lipsticks to the Kylie Cosmetics family. What's more is that they come packaged in a wad of (fake) cash. The shades include "Hustle Honey," a pinkish nude matte; "Money Mindset," a light pink matte; and "Mama Boss," a hot pink matte.

Velvet Liquid Lipstick & Lip Liner in "Kylie"

Kylie brought back her eponymous Lip Kit shade for her birthday collection, but this time, instead of drying to a matte finish, it comes in a velvet finish. There's also an upgrade to the packaging -- the liquid lipstick comes with a metallic lime green lid and is dripping in metallic lime green dollar signs.

Pressed Body Glow

Kylie's new Pressed Body Glow is exactly what it sounds like — a pressed powder highlighter for your entire body (and face). The golden bronze shimmer can be applied to your cheekbones, collarbones, arms, legs, or wherever you desire a little extra glimmer.

Three Jelly Kylighters

If you're a fan of Kylie's Kylighters but prefer a dewy finish, then you're in luck. The birthday collection brings three new jelly shades in "Family Is Gold," a light gold; "22 Carats," a rose gold; and "Pink Paper," a light pink.

Two Shimmer Eye Glazes

If you love a creamy eyeshadow with a high color payoff, then Kylie's Shimmer Eye Glazes will quite literally glaze your eyelids. The two new Eye Glazes come in "Dime Piece," a shimmery copper, and "Money Ain't Everything," a green gold.

If your invitation to Kylie's birthday bash got lost in the mail, but you still want to celebrate her on Aug. 10, then be sure to head to KylieCosmetics.com to cop the collection as soon as it drops at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.