Khloè Kardashian and Malika Haqq have been BFF goals for as long as I can remember but that doesn't mean their friendship is perfect. In fact, they recently got into a huge argument while on vacation and I couldn't even believe my eyes. This video of Khloè Kardashian and Malika Haqq fighting is actually hard to watch.

It all began to play out on the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kardashian told cameras in a confessional that she was "not in the headspace to get sh*tfaced" with Haqq.

Kardashian explained: "Malika was with me the last time I got drunk. It wasn't a pretty sight."

Despite her hopes to keep it low key on Haqq's birthday trip, Kardashian quickly found herself annoyed with the birthday girl for needing so much attention.

I can honestly say I feel for both of them at this point. Kardashian has had a whirlwind year and a half that saw her give birth to her daughter, True, in April 2018. She later ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson in February 2019 following a second headline-making cheating scandal, so it's totally understandable that she'd want to refrain from drinking too much until she's in the right headspace following all the drama. Haqq, however, is trying to enjoy her birthday and admits she doesn't "want to have a good time" without Kardashian by her side.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Things later took a turn for the worse when Kardashian and Haqq headed to a club with friends where Haqq tried to force Kardashian to take a shot. "Put it in your mouth, b*tch," Haqq responded when Kardashian asked her what she's trying to do.

"If you think you're stronger than me, you're out of your mind," Kardashian calmly told Haqq, who was visibly irked by the comment and just continued to try to get the Revenge Body host to drink.

After a few more rounds of words, things got really heated when Kardashian fired back at Haqq and threatened to "f*ck" her up in "two seconds."

To which Haqq screamed that Kardashian wouldn't do anything to her because they were "in public."

The scene ended with the two engaged in an intense war of words and their faces were dangerously close to each other. Wow, I definitely didn't expect that to get so intense. Kardashian took to Twitter during the episode to explain herself and address her and Haqq's friendship.

"The twins' birthday party was so close (time-wise) to all of my personal drama. So I was afraid to drink because I didn’t want my emotions to ruin their beautiful celebrations," she wrote in response to why she wasn't into partying hard.

As for how their relationship has its ups and downs, Kardashian shared: "The best thing about our sisterhood is that even if Malika and I fight (which is normal) we never stop communicating and respecting one another. Both of our accountability and eagerness to always apologize as one of my favorite things about us. Malika is EVERYTHING."

Hopefully, Kardashian will refrain from threatening her friend with physical harm the next time they get into an argument, but I'm a happy camper knowing the besties are back on good terms — especially with Haqq awaiting the arrival of her first child.

Haqq announced her pregnancy earlier this month, and the news was met with an outpour of public love and support from Kardashian.

Just see below for a peek into how excited Kardashian is that she'll have a bestie-baby to dote on in 2020 — not to mention a new friend for True!

I can't wait to watch their friendship flourish as they enjoy the journey of motherhood together!