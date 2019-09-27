Guys, it's happening! It's actually happening! Malika Haqq is having a baby! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the huge announcement on Instagram, where so many celebs are sending her sweet messages congratulating her for the big news. With such huge news like this, you know Khloé Kardashian just had to get in on on the fun. After all, Kardashian and Haqq are best friends and Kardashian can't help but express how happy she is for her bestie. If you're wondering how Kardashian reacted to Haqq's pregnancy, well, Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Malika Haqq's pregnancy is exactly how you would expect a bestie to react.

On Friday, Sept. 27, Haqq announced that she was expecting in a heartwarming Instagram post. This is what she said to fans:

I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby! #ClearblueConfirmed#ClearbluePartner

Did you read that, everyone? Malika Haqq is welcoming her first child in 2020. As soon as Haqq shared the announcement, fans and celebrities alike flooded the star's IG comments with nothing but support and congratulations. But the reaction fans are loving the most is from Khloé Kardashian, who dedicated a whole IG post to her bestie's pregnancy announcement.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!" Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian also shared the exciting news on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "MY BESTIE IS HAVING A BABY!!!! THAT MEANS, WE ARE HAVING A BABY @MALIKA," along with the cutest emojis.

Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Clearly, Kardashian is overjoyed for Malika Haqq. The pair is literally friendship goals and I can't wait for the day Kardashian and Haqq's children become besties, too. It seems fans won't have to wait long until that day happens because, according to PEOPLE, Haqq is already 14 weeks pregnant and she's expecting to welcome her baby in March.

Haqq told PEOPLE, “I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!"

She continued, "I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

This will be Haqq's first baby, but I'm sure if she has a question about being a first-time parent, Kardashian will be happy to help. I mean, Kardashian did say since her bestie is having a baby, she's having a baby, too.

This is all so exciting. Kardashian's baby girl, True, will be almost two years old by the time Haqq welcomes her baby, but I'm sure the tiny age difference will be no problem. In fact, I think True could act like baby Haqq's big sister. Everyone, be sure to celebrate because #BabyHaqq is coming!