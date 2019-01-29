Sky Katz is basically living out every childhood dream anyone has ever had. First, she competed on X Factor where she totally blew the judge away. Then, she landed a role on the Disney channel. After that, she had the chance to rap for Kanye West, one of today's largest musical giants. Not too bad for a 14-year-old. The video of Kanye West letting Sky Katz rap for him is a breath of fresh air when it comes to Yeezy. Lately, most videos of the "I Love It" rapper are controversial in nature and include him hanging out with Donald Trump or going on a public rant at TMZ. However, this sweet moment between him and the endlessly talented Katz is a real treat.

If you haven't heard of Katz, that's OK, because the younger generation sure has. She's busy lighting up the small screen as Tess on the Disney show Raven's Home and has been rapping her way to Kanye West ever since she first stepped on the X Factor stage as an 11-year-old. She has 711,000 followers on Instagram and is thriving in what everyone else regularly considers "their awkward years." I mean, not every young teenager has the bravery to approach Kanye West at all, let alone rap for him.

By the looks of Katz's video, she must have bumped into West in a record store and/or knew he was going to be there for some sort of event. Considering he isn't being swarmed by other fans, it's totally possible this was one of those "fate" moments. According to Katz, she asked West if she could rap for him and he kindly obliged. However, there was one stipulation: she had to rap to the music that was already playing.

Katz broke down their interaction on Instagram in her caption:

saw kanye & asked if i could rap to him...he said i could, but i had to rap to the beat that wus playing❗️mission accomplished :)

Now, watch this:

The spunk! The bravery! The rhyming! (I don't know, what are other rap phrases?)

I'm going to be real with you guys. I've watched this video maybe 10 times and I can only catch a few sentences here and there. But, it doesn't matter if I get it. Kanye West clearly gets it, and that's what counts to Katz. Ye bobs his head while she freestyles (maybe? Did she have this pre-written? How does rap work?) and clearly seems to be impressed. My favorite part is at the end of the video when Katz goes in for the high five and West accepts.

Not for nothing, it is nice to see West smile. For someone who takes himself so, so seriously, catching him in a normal human moment is a real delight.

Maybe Katz's dream of rapping for Kanye West isn't your dream, but it's cool to watch, anyway.

Congratulations on what is is surely going to be an amazing career, Katz! Kanye West can now say he knew you back when.