Moments after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday, Nov. 7, a clip of Kamala Harris sharing the good news with her running mate went viral. The California senator decided to call Biden to let him know that they'd "done it" — and her excitement was so infectious. Their path to the White House might have been a long one, but this video of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s phone call after the election was such a celebratory mood.

During the week after Election Day, both candidates were in for a tumultuous ride as early results appeared to show President Donald Trump ahead in many key swing states before early and mail-in ballots were counted. Harris, who urged followers on Twitter that "we gotta keep the faith" on Nov. 5, couldn't have been more excited when a number of major news outlets projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after he took the lead in Pennsylvania. She decided to give their fans a sneak peek of how she told him the news on Nov. 7, and the resulting Twitter video has since garnered over 41 million views and been shared by numerous celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

During the eight-second clip, a smiling Harris can be seen on the phone with her running mate. “We did it. We did it, Joe,” she says, beaming. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.” It looked like Harris learned the good news while out on a jog.

In a celebratory speech in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 8, Harris shared what the historic win meant for her. The former attorney general will not only be the first female vice president, but she was also the first woman of color on a major party ticket. Harris, who wore a white suit as a nod to the 100th anniversary of suffragettes winning women the constitutional right to vote in 1920, called Black women, who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket in large numbers, "the backbone of our democracy."

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said. "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they've never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way."

Before introducing the president-elect, Harris also took a moment to look back on all the women who fought to help her get to where she is today.

"Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And I stand on their shoulders," Harris said. "And what a testament it is to Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country and select a woman as his vice president."

Harris is slated to take office as vice president at the same time Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20.