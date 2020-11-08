Following weeks of speculation, Kim Kardashian is clearing the air about how she voted in the 2020 presidential race. While her husband Kanye West was actively campaigning for the White House, Kim Kardashian’s tweets about Joe Biden winning the election hinted that she may not have given her hubby her vote. Judging from her celebratory social media posts, the Skims founder seemed to insinuate that, contrary to fan speculation, she voted blue on Election Day.

Since Kardashian has kept mum about publicly endorsing a candidate, simply saying, "I know who I'm voting for" when asked during an interview on David Letterman, she's been at the center of a ton of fan speculation on the subject. While the reality star had fans guessing she was voting blue after she liked, and then unliked, tweets that were supportive of the Biden-Harris ticket, she courted controversy on Nov. 3 when she shared a selfie of herself with an "I Voted" sticker. Her followers were quick to jump on the fact that she was wearing a red dress, which some fans took to mean that she'd voted for Trump, but Kardashian appeared to push back on that theory by deleting the photo and re-uploading it in black and white.

However, on Nov. 7, Kardashian appeared to break her silence in light of Biden and Harris' historic win, re-sharing several photos and videos from the president-elect and future vice president with blue heart emojis. In addition to re-posting a celebratory photo of the pair with their hands in the air, she shared Harris' "We did it" video and Biden's first post following the announcement that he'd be the next president of the United States.

While Kardashian probably kept her political affiliations to herself due to her husband Kanye West's White House ambitions, her family has been more vocal about who they voted for. On Tuesday, the 19-time Grammy-winning artist tweeted that he'd voted for the first time, writing, "God is good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

Meanwhile, Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloé strongly suggested they'd both voted for the Biden-Harris ticket. Shortly after news outlets called the presidential race for Biden, Khloé wrote, "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!" Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a video of herself dancing around on Instagram. "Skipping and hair flipping kind of mood today," she captioned the video. "Joyful, hopeful, emotional."

While West has yet to comment on his wife's recent social media activity, it looks like Kim is done keeping quiet about who she voted for and is feeling celebratory about the results of the election.