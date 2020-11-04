Kim Kardashian West had been encouraging her millions of followers across the United States to vote in the days leading up the 2020 presidential election on Nov. While her stance on voting in general is abundantly clear, fans couldn't help noticing she's been sending mixed messages when it comes to who, exactly, she voted for. She's been notoriously vague in the past about her political affiliations, but it hasn't stopped rampant speculation. So, who did Kim Kardashian vote for in the 2020 election? The answer is unclear, but Kardashian has certainly left a trail of evidence along the way for fans and the press to sift through.

First off, Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, made his own bid for president in the late stages leading up to the election, announcing his candidacy on July 4. He ultimately conceded to losing as the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump tightened, but it isn't clear whether or not Kardashian, who has expressed support for West's political ambitions, voted for West in the first place.

There's a chance Kardashian didn't based on her Twitter likes. On Election Day, Kardashian liked tweets by other celebrities touting their votes for Biden, including one from West's collaborator and friend, Kid Cudi. His tweet — a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker in plain view — firmly endorses the Biden campaign. "Vote Biden if you a real one," he captioned the photo, which Kardashian liked soon after.

Kardashian also liked a tweet by vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who encouraged voters to reach out to their voting hotline if they had any questions about polling. "Don't allow anything to come between you and your vote," Harris tweeted on Nov. 3.

The liked tweets have since been unliked by Kardashian, but speculation is still swirling around what exactly the actions implied — if anything — about her vote. And while they were not an explicit endorsement to begin with, they certainly turned heads of users keen to know who Kardashian was rooting for in the election.

Speculation was so rampant, users even began dissecting her decision to gray out her red top in an "I Voted" sticker selfie ("Does it mean she voted red, aka, for Donald Trump, in the election?" her followers mused).

The speculation comes after Kardashian was notably vague about her presidential pick during an interview with David Letterman for his show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The two spoke openly during the interview about her collaborating with the Trump administration on criminal justice policy and reform. Kardashian only told Letterman that she had decided on who to vote for, without offering any other details about the situation. So, did Kardashian vote for Biden, Trump, or Kanye? We may never know.