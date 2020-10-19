For the past few years, Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her prison reform work. She's opened up about it during interviews, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and on social media. It was during her latest sit-down interview with David Letterman that Kardashian teased her personal political beliefs and vaguely answered a question a lot of fans have been wondering: Who is Kim Kardashian voting for in the 2020 election? She gave only a little information away.

During her highly anticipated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction interview with Letterman, Kardashian spoke openly about her passion for criminal justice reform and how, in recent years, she's come under fire for meeting with president Donald Trump. In 2018, Kardashian worked closely with the Trump administration to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence in prison for a nonviolent drug-related crime.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” Kardashian recalled. “And I said, ‘I have to step foot in there or these people’s lives don’t have a chance.’ Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies.”

Letterman responded by telling Kardashian her "good work is overwhelming" and "a positive force that diminishes" what he considers "to be unacceptable behavior by the president."

Letterman then began pressing Kardashian on harder issues, like Trumps other controversial policies that Kardashian has not acknowledged. “I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration,” Letterman told Kardashian, to which she replied, “I understand that.”

Kardashian didn't share any direct thoughts on Trump or his controversies, but did state that she is “extremely grateful” for what his administration has done for criminal justice reform and noted that she plans to “stay focused” on her goals.

"I know who I’m voting for," Kardashian said at one point without revealing which presidential candidate she plans to cast her ballot for in November. (Keep in mind, Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, is aiming to get his name on the 2020 ballot and Kardashian has expressed support for him in the past.)

Despite Kardashian's vagueness, at least fans know she's exercising her right to vote in the upcoming election.