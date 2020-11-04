As voters cast their ballots across the United States yesterday on Election Day 2020, celebs chimed in on social media to encourage voters to stay in line even after the polls closed. As Kim Kardashian West wrote on Twitter, "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, the are required to stay open and allow you to vote." Kardashian's message, while important, made waves on Twitter for an entirely different reason than patriotism. Twitter users pointed out that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had originally posted a different selfie with her tweet, which she subsequently deleted and replaced with a similar photo with one major detail changed. The move left many fans wondering: Why did Kim Kardashian delete her 2020 "I Voted" selfie?

The original photo of Kardashian, posted around 3:30 pm on Nov. 3, was in full color. Kardashian made a kissy face for the camera in a sleeveless red top with her "I Voted" sticker in plain view. Several hours later, however, she deleted it and re-posted the photo, but, in this version, only her sticker was in full color while the rest of the photo had been rendered black and white. The move, while seemingly inconsequential, had Twitter users suspicious of the motivation behind her pic swap.

One savvy Twitter user re-posted the now-deleted photo in the replies noting the red ensemble was "confidently showing," implying that Kardashian might have second-guessed the selfie because of the color's inherent association with the Republican party. Whether this original photo was a reveal of her true political affiliation is unlikely, but it still had users speculating as to the intent behind her message. Perhaps she deleted the photo in order to avoid the implication that she was affiliated with the Republican party and Donald Trump's campaign for re-election, one user noted.

Kardashian has been cryptic about who would get her vote this year, despite the fact that her husband, Kanye West, began his own campaign in the late stages of the U.S. presidential race. He's since conceded, and instead began to tease his 2024 bid for president. While Kardashian has enthusiastically supported Kanye's many endeavors — fashion, music, and political ambitions — she's remained vague about which candidate she opted for when casting her official ballot. Thus, the mystery persists... but her selfie flip-flop is intriguing nonetheless.