Kanye West is far from giving up on his political dreams. After missing out on the race to the White House in 2020, the rapper is gearing up for a new goal. Kanye West's tweet about losing the 2020 election reveals plans for a 2024 campaign.

West has long been vocal about his hope to become the President of the United States someday. In November 2019, West told attendees at the Fast Company Innovation Festival that he was planning to run in 2024. "When I run for president in 2024, we're going to definitely..." West said before the crowd responded with laughter. "Now what y'all laughing at? When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk."

As the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden started to heat up in the summer of 2020, West turned his focus to running this year, tweeting on July 4: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States." On July 22, however, he tweeted once again telling fans that West 2020 might instead be West 2024.

But when Election Day hit on Nov. 3, West confirmed he was casting his ballot for himself, still seemingly holding out hope he'd win. He tweeted: "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me." He even shared a video that showed his name written in on his ballot.

It was no surprise that West lost by a landslide, but it didn't seem to phase him. He took to Twitter during the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a message for his followers:

After so much back-and-forth from West about his plans to run for office, fans aren't sure if he will go through with his 2024 campaign or not, so followers will be glued to his Twitter feed to see what comes next.