It's no secret Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in love. Like, in love, in love. These two have got it bad. From making out all over New York City to getting engaged in the Bahamas, Bieber and Baldwin have been on one epic whirlwind romance tour. One could see why people have started circulating pregnancy rumors (because everything sucks and we can't have nice things) even though they aren't rooted in any real evidence. A paparazzi recently asked Bieber if a little one was on the way and his response took me off guard. This video of Justin Bieber's reacting to Hailey Baldwin pregnancy rumors will surprise you, too.

Bieber was just being a regular human on his way for a little coffee pick-me-up when a paparazzi began rolling his camera. He followed Bieber out of his parking garage, down the street, and into a little coffee shop. For the most part, their conversation was pretty straightforward. "Do you have any wedding plans yet, Justin?" "No, I don't." "Do you have a guest list?" "No, I don't." "Do you know who is going to perform?" "No, I don't." "Is Hailey pregnant?"

*Record scratch*

DJ, play that part back.

While Bieber seemed fairly amicable throughout his conversation with the cameraman, it was this last question that made him stop in his tracks. The paparazzi asked, "Is Hailey pregnant right now? You stated that you guys are family, so everybody was thinking she might be pregnant. Can you speak on that?" Justin's quick stroll slowed to a halt and he turned to face the man directly. He responded, "What's your deal bro?"

Uh-oh. Here we go.

While I braced myself for Bieber to freak out on this guy, he honestly handled himself with a little more grace and maturity than he would have in the past. Bieber said to the paparazzi, "You just seem, too, like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job. I think so... I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?" The cameraman tried to explain himself but before he could finish his sentence Bieber cut him off. "No, you know what you're doing," he said.

In a weird turn of events, the cameraman apologized saying, "I didn't mean to offend you." Bieber tells him it's "all good" and then asks him to put the camera down. MASSIVE CLIFFHANGER, IF YOU ASK ME.

Watch the whole thing go down.

The Hollywood Fix on YouTube

To be fair, I can't imagine being followed all day and ambushed with personal questions about the person I love all of the time, especially ones as loaded and nonsensical as this one. Not that anyone asked, but I definitely don't think Hailey Baldwin is pregnant and the pap's reasoning for thinking she might be is total BS. (Which he knows, too.) This camera guy was clearly just trying to get a rise out of Bieber.

Can't we just let the two lovebirds enjoy their engagement, and enjoy what bits and pieces of their relationship we can glean from a fair and safe distance? Sure, sure, I want all of the info, but it should come whenever they're ready to share it with fans.

Ugh. Being mature is hard.